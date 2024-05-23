The most powerful phone in the US - no longer iPhone or Galaxy? MediaTek enters the United States!

The boring US smartphone market is about to change for the better: MediaTek ready to challenge Qualcomm, Apple and Samsung in the United States

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better vivo X100 Pro 2082

7166

4725

2446

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2958

7288

4236

2632

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2187

6669

4960

2710



Although the word “MediaTek” might not mean much to Americans, the mobile chips of the same name are actually the most popular smartphone/tablet mobile processors in the world. So, let that sink in…Sure, the Taiwanese chip-maker might not be TSMC’s number one customer in terms of profit margins, but that’s only because Apple sells a gazillion iPhones, which need… more chips.But now, MediaTek is taking a big step in order to challenge its more reputable competition from Apple and Qualcomm, and that’s because, later this year, we’re expecting to see the first smartphone sold in the United States that runs on a cutting-edge MediaTek SoC!Considering smartphones have been around for around two decades, this is a major breakthrough for the Taiwanese company founded back in 1997, which is planning to enter the US market with a “high-end, premium” flagship SoC.