The newest deals on Misfit's Wear OS smartwatches are almost too good to be true

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 03, 2020
It's safe to say that Misfit is not the most famous or popular Wear OS smartwatch vendor in the world right now, and because Wear OS itself is not a very successful software platform, we can assume this Fossil-owned brand is not exactly swimming in demand for devices like the Vapor X.

But while that might explain why we're seeing the entire Misfit Vapor family deeply discounted for the second time in a little over two months, the newly reduced prices of these Android and iOS-compatible wearable devices are leaving us scratching our heads in disbelief. We're talking the good kind of disbelief, mind you, as the 2019-released Misfit Vapor X currently goes for as little as $39.99, while the OG Vapor and Vapor 2 are available at 30 bucks a pop.

Furthermore, you can get a hybrid Misfit Command or Misfit Path smartwatch in exchange for a measly $19.99 for an undoubtedly limited time, with all kinds of straps, bands, and bracelets fetching $4.99 apiece. Finally, a proprietary charger designed to work both with the Vapor 2 and Vapor X is on sale at $21 after a $9 discount, which is actually more important than it sounds.

That's because the Vapor X can also be purchased in a case-only setup at $14.99, allowing you to add the aforementioned charger and an ultra-low-cost strap of your choice for virtually endless customization at a combined price of $41. In case you're wondering, this is a product that fetched $280 (or $260 without a charger and band) not too long ago, which means you're looking at saving well over two Benjamins at the time of this writing.

Powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, the Misfit Vapor X can measure your heart rate, track your movement at all times with a built-in GPS chip, and make wrist payments, all while surviving the occasional swim and sporting a sharp circular AMOLED display. That essentially brings this bad boy in line, at least on paper, with many Apple Watch alternatives priced at more than $200.

The slightly cheaper Vapor 2 comes with a very similar list of features, a slightly different design, and an older Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, while the first-gen Misfit Vapor... probably doesn't deserve your attention, lacking both NFC technology for Google Pay support and standalone GPS connectivity.

