The newest deals on Misfit's Wear OS smartwatches are almost too good to be true
Furthermore, you can get a hybrid Misfit Command or Misfit Path smartwatch in exchange for a measly $19.99 for an undoubtedly limited time, with all kinds of straps, bands, and bracelets fetching $4.99 apiece. Finally, a proprietary charger designed to work both with the Vapor 2 and Vapor X is on sale at $21 after a $9 discount, which is actually more important than it sounds.
That's because the Vapor X can also be purchased in a case-only setup at $14.99, allowing you to add the aforementioned charger and an ultra-low-cost strap of your choice for virtually endless customization at a combined price of $41. In case you're wondering, this is a product that fetched $280 (or $260 without a charger and band) not too long ago, which means you're looking at saving well over two Benjamins at the time of this writing.
Powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, the Misfit Vapor X can measure your heart rate, track your movement at all times with a built-in GPS chip, and make wrist payments, all while surviving the occasional swim and sporting a sharp circular AMOLED display. That essentially brings this bad boy in line, at least on paper, with many Apple Watch alternatives priced at more than $200.
The slightly cheaper Vapor 2 comes with a very similar list of features, a slightly different design, and an older Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, while the first-gen Misfit Vapor... probably doesn't deserve your attention, lacking both NFC technology for Google Pay support and standalone GPS connectivity.