Time-sensitive Best Buy deal knocks a huge $350 off one Microsoft Surface Pro 9 model





Even more specifically, Microsoft's 2022-released 13-inch powerhouse is on sale for $1,249.99 instead of its $1,599.99 list price in that 256GB storage configuration in a graphite paint job only for a limited time, with all other color options costing more or significantly more.

Unfortunately, you won't get a productivity-enhancing keyboard or stylus included in that heavily reduced price, although the full Windows 11 support, that aforementioned Intel (Evo) Core i7 processor, and the two USB Type-C ports (with Thunderbolt 4) make this bad boy plenty productive (and incredibly speedy) even by itself.









If history is any indication, of course, Microsoft is likely to unveil an improved Surface Pro 10 fairly soon, but even at that point, it's going to be mighty hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of a slim-bezeled all-metal giant with 120Hz display refresh rate technology, stellar battery life, great speakers, excellent cameras, a lot of RAM, a lot of processing power, and a decent amount of storage space at $1,250.