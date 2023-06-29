Time-sensitive Best Buy deal knocks a huge $350 off one Microsoft Surface Pro 9 model
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you in the market for quite possibly the best Windows tablet money can buy right now... with Intel Core i7 inside, as well as a hefty 16 gigs of memory and a blazing fast and reasonably generous 256GB solid-state drive? Then you are in luck today because Best Buy is charging a whopping 350 bucks less than usual for precisely that Surface Pro 9 variant.
Even more specifically, Microsoft's 2022-released 13-inch powerhouse is on sale for $1,249.99 instead of its $1,599.99 list price in that 256GB storage configuration in a graphite paint job only for a limited time, with all other color options costing more or significantly more.
By no means the first-ever compelling Surface Pro 9 deal, this manages to bump up the discount offered by the same retailer on the same device just a few days ago by a cool 100 bucks... until Saturday, July 1.
Unfortunately, you won't get a productivity-enhancing keyboard or stylus included in that heavily reduced price, although the full Windows 11 support, that aforementioned Intel (Evo) Core i7 processor, and the two USB Type-C ports (with Thunderbolt 4) make this bad boy plenty productive (and incredibly speedy) even by itself.
The best Android tablets around, both present and future, arguably have nothing on the Surface Pro 9 in terms of convenience, versatility, and raw performance, while Apple's top iPad options right now are... way more expensive.
If history is any indication, of course, Microsoft is likely to unveil an improved Surface Pro 10 fairly soon, but even at that point, it's going to be mighty hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of a slim-bezeled all-metal giant with 120Hz display refresh rate technology, stellar battery life, great speakers, excellent cameras, a lot of RAM, a lot of processing power, and a decent amount of storage space at $1,250.
Things that are NOT allowed: