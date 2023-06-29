Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Time-sensitive Best Buy deal knocks a huge $350 off one Microsoft Surface Pro 9 model

Deals
Are you in the market for quite possibly the best Windows tablet money can buy right now... with Intel Core i7 inside, as well as a hefty 16 gigs of memory and a blazing fast and reasonably generous 256GB solid-state drive? Then you are in luck today because Best Buy is charging a whopping 350 bucks less than usual for precisely that Surface Pro 9 variant.

Even more specifically, Microsoft's 2022-released 13-inch powerhouse is on sale for $1,249.99 instead of its $1,599.99 list price in that 256GB storage configuration in a graphite paint job only for a limited time, with all other color options costing more or significantly more.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite Color, Device Only (Latest Model)
$350 off (22%)
$1249 99
$1599 99
Buy at BestBuy

By no means the first-ever compelling Surface Pro 9 deal, this manages to bump up the discount offered by the same retailer on the same device just a few days ago by a cool 100 bucks... until Saturday, July 1.

Unfortunately, you won't get a productivity-enhancing keyboard or stylus included in that heavily reduced price, although the full Windows 11 support, that aforementioned Intel (Evo) Core i7 processor, and the two USB Type-C ports (with Thunderbolt 4) make this bad boy plenty productive (and incredibly speedy) even by itself.

The best Android tablets around, both present and future, arguably have nothing on the Surface Pro 9 in terms of convenience, versatility, and raw performance, while Apple's top iPad options right now are... way more expensive.

If history is any indication, of course, Microsoft is likely to unveil an improved Surface Pro 10 fairly soon, but even at that point, it's going to be mighty hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of a slim-bezeled all-metal giant with 120Hz display refresh rate technology, stellar battery life, great speakers, excellent cameras, a lot of RAM, a lot of processing power, and a decent amount of storage space at $1,250.

