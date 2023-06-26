Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Massive discount on productivity champ Surface Pro 9 will have you salivating

Microsoft Tablets Deals
We are a generation of procrastinators and it takes very little to distract us so if you need a detachable tablet that's optimized more for work and productivity than recreation, Best Buy has Microsoft's fantastic Surface Pro 9 on sale.

Microsoft is the undisputed king when it comes to top tablet PCs that can actually replace your computer.

The variant on sale is powered by the 12th Gen Intel  Core i7-1255U processor. It offers faster performance and better graphics than the Core i5-1235U model.

It can handle everything you throw at it and more. And since it runs a desktop operating system, it feels like a proper workstation and not a large phone. There are no software limitations, so you can run anything you run on your current computer on the Surface Pro 9.

Surface Pro 9 16GB 256GB

13 inch 120Hz screen | 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor | 15.5 hours of battery life | 10MP front facing camera with Windows Hello face authentication | 10MP rear camera | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Surface Connect port
$250 off (16%)
$1349 99
$1599 99
Buy at BestBuy

The device has a user-upgradable solid-state drive, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a Surface Connect port. The front-facing camera also has Windows Hello face authentication for easy login. It lasts around 15.5 hours on a single charge.

Another thing that sets the Pro 9 apart is the built-in kickstand that can be used to prop it up at various angles. The device flaunts a large 13-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

And despite all of this amazing tech, the tablet is very compact, so it's easy to carry around and perfect for getting work done on the go.

Best Buy is selling the i7 Surface Pro 9 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $1,349.99 instead of $1,599.99, giving you a chance to save $250. That's a great price for a high-end Windows tablet that can easily replace a traditional laptop. It can also run Android apps.

Go for it if you want the tablet form factor and the power and flexibility of a real computer. 

