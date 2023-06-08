Microsoft's super-productive Surface Pro 9 tablet is more affordable than ever before





Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Two USB 4.0 Type-C Ports, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front-Facing Camera, Platinum Color, Device Only $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





But if you want to keep your spending to an absolute minimum, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger at Best Buy on an entry-level 128GB storage variant with an Intel Core i5 processor inside and no productivity-enhancing companions.





This Windows 11 slate normally costs $999.99 by itself, which is not that bad, although if you hurry, you can get it for a new all-time low price of $799.99. That's right, the Surface Pro 9 powerhouse has never been this affordable (at least to our knowledge), and as you can imagine, you don't need to jump through any hoops whatsoever to score the unprecedented $200 discount.





You have to be okay with a Platinum color option, though, and a relatively modest 8GB RAM count to go with that speedy 128 gig solid-state drive, but otherwise, it's incredibly hard to argue with this bad boy's value proposition.





Designed to blend business and pleasure in a pretty much unrivaled way, the Surface Pro 9 sports a silky smooth 120Hz PixelSense Flow touchscreen with razor-thin bezels, as well as two blazing fast USB-C ports for maximum versatility and a stellar battery life rating of up to 15.5 hours of "typical device usage" between charges.





that good. Are you looking at the greatest tablet money can buy in 2023? If you're a Windows 11 fan with under $1,000 in your bank account, the answer is a resounding yes. If not... you can definitely also argue in support of the Pro 9's appeal. Yup, it'sgood.

If you like to take your work with you wherever you go and yet refuse to break the bank and spend a small fortune on a new ultra-high-end tablet, Best Buy's latest Surface Pro 9 deal is bound to put a big smile on your face.