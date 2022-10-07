Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Microsoft's 2-in-1 Surface Pro 8 powerhouse is now deeply discounted with a 256GB SSD
Remember that outstanding $600 discount offered by Amazon a few weeks ago on one of the most expensive Surface Pro 8 configurations out there? Even though the Intel Core i7-powered tablet didn't exactly drop into affordable territory, the bonkers deal predictably went away pretty quickly, presumably due to high demand.

Unfortunately, we're not here today to report on a return of that record-breaking price cut... and we may not find ourselves in such a position anytime soon either. But we can tell you all about a smaller markdown available at the time of this writing on a cheaper version of Microsoft's fall 2021-released iPad Pro alternative.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Intel Evo Platform Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Graphite, Device Only
$331 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

While Amazon is only planning to kick off its Prime Early Access Sale extravaganza on Tuesday, October 11, the e-commerce giant can already hook you up with a graphite-coated Surface Pro 8 with Intel Evo Core i5 processing power, 8 gigs of RAM, and a speedy 256GB solid-state drive at a whopping $330 under its $1,199.99 list price.

To our knowledge, this is the largest ever discount offered by a major US retailer such as Amazon on this particular Surface Pro 8 model, and no, you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of the super-early holiday promotion.

As you can imagine, the reduced price does not include a Type Cover keyboard, Surface Pen, or any other productivity-enhancing accessories, but even by itself, the 13-inch Surface Pro 8 undeniably beats the vast majority of the best tablets out there from that perspective. 

The full Windows 11 support is undoubtedly this bad boy's key selling point and big strength over the likes of Apple's 2021 iPad Pros or Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 family, but the aforementioned Intel chip, memory count, and SSD are also no pushovers. 

Then you have a beautiful PixelSense touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities and minimal bezels, as well as excellent battery life and a pretty much unrivaled duo of versatile USB-C ports with state-of-the-art Thunderbolt 4 technology. What more could you possibly want at less than nine Benjamins?
