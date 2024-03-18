Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Amazon cuts a whopping $364 on the Surface Pro 8, letting you get a versatile tablet at a more affordable price

Microsoft Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In the market for a Windows-powered tablet but don't want to spend $1000+ on one? Well, we have awesome news for you, then. You can currently snatch a brand-new Microsoft Surface for less than $800 by taking advantage of this deal.

At the moment, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of storage space, and 8GB of RAM is on sale on Amazon. The retailer is offering this bad boy at a sweet 33% discount, letting you score sweet savings of $364 if you get one through this offer.

The beautiful thing about Windows-powered tablets is that you are getting the same PC experience you're used to, but on a mobile device, which you can bring anywhere you go. As the slate runs on Windows 11, you'll be able to use all of your favorite PC apps on it. Furthermore, the Intel Core i5 should still have plenty of power for day-to-day stuff like browsing the web, streaming videos, and writing documents. However, given the tablet was released in 2021, it may have a tough time handling more demanding tasks, including heavy games.

On the flip side, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sports a big 13-inch screen with a 2880 x 1920 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and is perfect for watching your favorite movies and TV shows.

Overall, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is still a great value for money. Furthermore, the slate is currently an even bigger bargain thanks to that sweet $364 discount on Amazon. So act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and get your brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for under the $800 mark now while you still can!

