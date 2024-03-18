Amazon cuts a whopping $364 on the Surface Pro 8, letting you get a versatile tablet at a more affordable price

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 128GB: Now $364 off on Amazon Amazon is selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 128GB of storage space, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Core i5 processor at a sweet 33% discount. In other words, you'll save $364 on this awesome slate if you tap the deal button below and snag one today! $364 off (33%) Buy at Amazon

The beautiful thing about Windows-powered tablets is that you are getting the same PC experience you're used to, but on a mobile device, which you can bring anywhere you go. As the slate runs on Windows 11, you'll be able to use all of your favorite PC apps on it. Furthermore, the Intel Core i5 should still have plenty of power for day-to-day stuff like browsing the web, streaming videos, and writing documents. However, given the tablet was released in 2021, it may have a tough time handling more demanding tasks, including heavy games.On the flip side, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sports a big 13-inch screen with a 2880 x 1920 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and is perfect for watching your favorite movies and TV shows.Overall, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is still a great value for money. Furthermore, the slate is currently an even bigger bargain thanks to that sweet $364 discount on Amazon. So act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and get your brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for under the $800 mark now while you still can!