Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 powerhouse is on sale at up to a $600 discount for Black Friday

Yes, ladies and gents, you can shave the equivalent of the latest iPad Air's starting price off the MSRP of an absolutely bonkers Surface Pro 7 configuration with Intel Core i7 inside, as well as 16 gigs of RAM and a hefty 512GB SSD.





Of course, not everyone can afford to spend $1,299 on a new Windows slate (with no keyboard cover included) before Christmas, so why not cough up $600 on top of that for a similar device with an even more impressive 1TB SSD at Microsoft after a comparatively humble $400 markdown?





If that doesn't sound possible on account of not having won the lottery this year, Best Buy might have a much better shot at enticing you to pay $699.99 instead of $899.99 for a Core i5 Surface Pro 7 variant with an 8GB memory count and small but speedy 128GB SSD.





Last but certainly not least, both Best Buy and the official Microsoft US e-store have a 256GB SSD version of the Surface Pro 7 powerhouse with Intel Core i5 inside and 8 gigs of RAM on sale at $799.99 at the time of this writing after a deep $400 price cut of its own.





While obviously not as new as the Intel processors under the hood of 2021's Surface Pro 8, the "Ice Lake" silicon powering the Pro 7 should easily handle the mobile productivity needs of even Microsoft's most demanding fans.





Other remarkable specs and features (by $700 or $800 standards, at least) include Intel Iris Plus graphics, a free upgrade to Windows 11 right out the box, USB-C connectivity, premium Dolby Audio technology powered by 1.6W stereo speakers, an 8MP rear-facing autofocus camera with Full HD video recording, and a 5MP front-facing shooter with Windows Hello face authentication capabilities.