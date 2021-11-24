Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 powerhouse is on sale at up to a $600 discount for Black Friday

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 powerhouse is on sale at up to a $600 discount for Black Friday0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released all the way back in 2019 and upgraded a couple of months ago... at a premium, the 12.3-inch iPad Pro rival may actually be more compelling than ever before at a new all-time high discount of up to 600 bucks right now.
- Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday 2021 offers available today
- Check out our Black Friday tablet deals roundup at all the major US retailers
Yes, ladies and gents, you can shave the equivalent of the latest iPad Air's starting price off the MSRP of an absolutely bonkers Surface Pro 7 configuration with Intel Core i7 inside, as well as 16 gigs of RAM and a hefty 512GB SSD.
Of course, not everyone can afford to spend $1,299 on a new Windows slate (with no keyboard cover included) before Christmas, so why not cough up $600 on top of that for a similar device with an even more impressive 1TB SSD at Microsoft after a comparatively humble $400 markdown?
Last but certainly not least, both Best Buy and the official Microsoft US e-store have a 256GB SSD version of the Surface Pro 7 powerhouse with Intel Core i5 inside and 8 gigs of RAM on sale at $799.99 at the time of this writing after a deep $400 price cut of its own.
While obviously not as new as the Intel processors under the hood of 2021's Surface Pro 8, the "Ice Lake" silicon powering the Pro 7 should easily handle the mobile productivity needs of even Microsoft's most demanding fans.
Other remarkable specs and features (by $700 or $800 standards, at least) include Intel Iris Plus graphics, a free upgrade to Windows 11 right out the box, USB-C connectivity, premium Dolby Audio technology powered by 1.6W stereo speakers, an 8MP rear-facing autofocus camera with Full HD video recording, and a 5MP front-facing shooter with Windows Hello face authentication capabilities.