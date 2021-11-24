Notification Center

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 powerhouse is on sale at up to a $600 discount for Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 powerhouse is on sale at up to a $600 discount for Black Friday
If you're not content with the raw speed of the discounted Surface Go 2 tablet we told you about just yesterday, it's probably a good idea to take the Surface Pro 7 into consideration this holiday season as well.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD, Platinum

$200 off (22%)
$699 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Matte Black

$400 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Matte Black

$600 off (32%)
$1299 99
$1899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Platinum

$400 off (17%)
$1899 99
$2299 99
Buy at Microsoft


Released all the way back in 2019 and upgraded a couple of months ago... at a premium, the 12.3-inch iPad Pro rival may actually be more compelling than ever before at a new all-time high discount of up to 600 bucks right now.

Yes, ladies and gents, you can shave the equivalent of the latest iPad Air's starting price off the MSRP of an absolutely bonkers Surface Pro 7 configuration with Intel Core i7 inside, as well as 16 gigs of RAM and a hefty 512GB SSD.

Of course, not everyone can afford to spend $1,299 on a new Windows slate (with no keyboard cover included) before Christmas, so why not cough up $600 on top of that for a similar device with an even more impressive 1TB SSD at Microsoft after a comparatively humble $400 markdown?

If that doesn't sound possible on account of not having won the lottery this year, Best Buy might have a much better shot at enticing you to pay $699.99 instead of $899.99 for a Core i5 Surface Pro 7 variant with an 8GB memory count and small but speedy 128GB SSD.

Last but certainly not least, both Best Buy and the official Microsoft US e-store have a 256GB SSD version of the Surface Pro 7 powerhouse with Intel Core i5 inside and 8 gigs of RAM on sale at $799.99 at the time of this writing after a deep $400 price cut of its own.

While obviously not as new as the Intel processors under the hood of 2021's Surface Pro 8, the "Ice Lake" silicon powering the Pro 7 should easily handle the mobile productivity needs of even Microsoft's most demanding fans.

Other remarkable specs and features (by $700 or $800 standards, at least) include Intel Iris Plus graphics, a free upgrade to Windows 11 right out the box, USB-C connectivity, premium Dolby Audio technology powered by 1.6W stereo speakers, an 8MP rear-facing autofocus camera with Full HD video recording, and a 5MP front-facing shooter with Windows Hello face authentication capabilities.

