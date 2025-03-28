Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Microsoft's elite Surface Pro 11 workhorse scores never-before-seen discounts in two variants

Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 11
Inaugurated more than a decade ago, Microsoft's Surface Pro line of ultra-versatile and uber-productive Windows tablets has yet to achieve the levels of mainstream popularity Apple's industry-leading iPads can flaunt. But that's not stopping the 2024-released Surface Pro 11 from catering to a very specific and very devoted target audience that would probably never consider buying a different mobile computing machine nowadays.

That's especially true when you can get not one but two amazingly powerful Snapdragon X Elite variants at new record low prices. Yes, Woot is currently running an unrivaled sale for "like new" Surface Pro 11 models with your choice of 512GB or 1TB storage space. The former costs $999.99 for a limited time, while the latter can be yours for 130 bucks more.

Microsoft Surface Pro

$999 99
$1499 99
$500 off (33%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Four Color Options, Like New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro

$1129 99
$1699 99
$570 off (34%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Four Color Options, Like New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro

$450 off (32%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Amazon Exclusive
Buy at Amazon

That obviously doesn't bring Microsoft's latest Windows powerhouse in line with the best budget tablets out there today, but it's a lot less than what major US retailers normally charge for those two variants (in brand-new condition). By the way, purchasing a "like new" (or factory reconditioned) product is generally not ideal, but in this particular case, you're getting the exact same 1-year manufacturer warranty as with a completely new unit.

If you hurry, you can also choose from four different colorways at the exact same prices (whether you prefer the 512GB or 1TB storage configuration), and across the board, you'll get a hefty 16GB RAM and gorgeous 13-inch OLED touchscreen. 

These models are typically priced at $1,500 and $1,700 respectively, and although they've scored quite a few substantial discounts in recent months at Amazon, Best Buy, and Microsoft's own official US e-store, Woot's outstanding new promotion is totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable... or at least incredibly hard to beat.

If you think you can make do with just 256 gigs of internal storage space, Amazon is still running a pretty great Big Spring deal on such a Surface Pro 11 model with 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processing power, 16GB RAM, and fancy OLED display technology, which can be yours for $50 less than Woot's 512GB configuration. Decisions, decisions...
