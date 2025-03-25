Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Astounding Big Spring deal slashes $450 off this Amazon-exclusive Surface Pro 11 model with 16GB RAM

Microsoft Surface Pro 11
It's odd, but when it comes to the best tablets available in 2025, most prospective buyers seem to primarily consider Apple's powerful iPads and Samsung's versatile Galaxy Tab family while largely ignoring the 2024-released Surface Pro 11.

That's probably because Microsoft's latest Windows-powered 13-inch slate is not typically very accessible to the masses at its retail price of $999.99 and up (keyboard not included). But a hot new Amazon Big Spring deal definitely puts the spotlight on the 11th Gen Surface Pro with a totally unprecedented $450 discount for a 256GB storage variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro

$450 off (32%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Amazon Exclusive
Buy at Amazon

This is obviously not the entry-level configuration that normally costs a thousand bucks, but rather a higher-end model originally released at a $1,399.99 price point. That means the Surface Pro 11 is still not what you'd consider a conventionally affordable tablet, but for what it brings to the table, its newly reduced price is incredibly hard to turn down.

That's because the aforementioned 256 gigs of speedy solid-state storage is paired with a hefty 16GB RAM count, and perhaps even more impressively, the LCD screen and 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor on the cheapest Surface Pro 11 variants are replaced with a super-high-quality OLED panel and 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chipset here.

Interestingly enough, this is an Amazon-exclusive Microsoft Surface Pro 11 edition available at a huge $450 (or 32 percent) discount for a limited time in a single black colorway, which means that you should probably hurry and trust me when I tell you no other major US retailer can currently come close to this killer new deal's amazing appeal.

At its massively marked-down price, the 16GB RAM and Snapdragon X Elite-packing Surface Pro (2024) undercuts the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 13 (2024) in a 256GB storage configuration by a whopping 150 bucks on Amazon right now, thus looking like the way smarter buy for folks who like to take their work (and their entertainment) with them wherever they go.

Yes, this is a tablet designed for both business and pleasure, with a lot of promising Copilot AI skills supported, excellent battery life, two built-in USB-C ports, and powerful Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo speakers perfectly complementing that stunning aforementioned OLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate technology for a silky smooth and loud video streaming experience on the move.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

