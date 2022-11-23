Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Microsoft's grossly overlooked Surface Go 2 jumps into the Black Friday spotlight at ultra-low prices

Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's overlooked Surface Go 2 jumps into the Black Friday spotlight at ultra-low prices
If you're looking for one of the best Windows tablets to buy at a nice discount before Christmas, the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9 are most likely the first names that come to mind, possibly followed by the Surface Pro 7... if you're not bothered by the advanced age of Microsoft's 2019-released 2-in-1 powerhouse.

But if you want to spend even less than four Benjamins to (try to) stay productive wherever you go, it might be a good idea to consider the Surface Go 2 as well. The reasonably compact 10.5-incher has made very few headlines since debuting commercially around two and a half years ago, but at $229.99 and up, it's finally time for the mid-ranger to escape the high-end Surface Pro family's shadow.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$120 off (34%)
$229 99
$349 99
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Go 2

8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$190 off (38%)
$309 99
$499 99
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Go 2

8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, LTE Unlocked, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$324 99
Buy at Woot

You shouldn't go looking for the Surface Go 2 at that lower-than-ever price (or really any price at all) on Microsoft's US e-store, though, as the retailer behind this killer new Black Friday 2022 deal is actually Woot. The Amazon-owned company can still hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, and all the devices on sale for prices of between 230 and 325 bucks a pop for the next six days (or while supplies last) are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.

$230, of course, will merely buy you an entry-level configuration of Microsoft's previous-gen iPad alternative with 64 gigs of sluggish eMMC storage and a modest 4GB RAM count. On the bright side, you just have to cough up 80 bucks more to upgrade those components to a speedy 128GB SSD and 8 gigs of memory respectively, while $15 on top of that will also get you unlocked 4G LTE connectivity.

With an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor inside all three variants, the Surface Go 2 may not seem powerful enough to take on Apple's "standard" new iPad with a 10.9-inch screen. But the full Windows 11 support arguably puts this thing in a league of its own in terms of productivity and multitasking, at least as far as the budget-friendly sector of today's tablet market is concerned.

Even though you'll have to pay extra for a Surface Pen or Type Cover keyboard and purchase those extremely handy accessories separately (if you want), the overall value offered here is pretty hard to rival, let alone surpass this holiday shopping season.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
The state-of-the-art Motorola Edge+ (2022) is discounted by more than $500 with no strings attached
The state-of-the-art Motorola Edge+ (2022) is discounted by more than $500 with no strings attached
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless