Microsoft's grossly overlooked Surface Go 2 jumps into the Black Friday spotlight at ultra-low prices





time for the mid-ranger to escape the high-end Surface Pro family's shadow. But if you want to spend even less than four Benjamins to (try to) stay productive wherever you go, it might be a good idea to consider the Surface Go 2 as well. The reasonably compact 10.5-incher has made very few headlines since debuting commercially around two and a half years ago, but at $229.99 and up, it's

Microsoft Surface Go 2 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $120 off (34%) $229 99 $349 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Go 2 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $190 off (38%) $309 99 $499 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Go 2 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, LTE Unlocked, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $324 99 Buy at Woot





You shouldn't go looking for the Surface Go 2 at that lower-than-ever price (or really any price at all) on Microsoft's US e-store, though, as the retailer behind this killer new Black Friday 2022 deal is actually Woot. The Amazon-owned company can still hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, and all the devices on sale for prices of between 230 and 325 bucks a pop for the next six days (or while supplies last) are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.





$230, of course, will merely buy you an entry-level configuration of Microsoft's previous-gen iPad alternative with 64 gigs of sluggish eMMC storage and a modest 4GB RAM count. On the bright side, you just have to cough up 80 bucks more to upgrade those components to a speedy 128GB SSD and 8 gigs of memory respectively, while $15 on top of that will also get you unlocked 4G LTE connectivity.





With an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor inside all three variants, the Surface Go 2 may not seem powerful enough to take on Apple's "standard" new iPad with a 10.9-inch screen. But the full Windows 11 support arguably puts this thing in a league of its own in terms of productivity and multitasking, at least as far as the budget-friendly sector of today's tablet market is concerned.





Even though you'll have to pay extra for a Surface Pen or Type Cover keyboard and purchase those extremely handy accessories separately (if you want), the overall value offered here is pretty hard to rival, let alone surpass this holiday shopping season.