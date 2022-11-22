Microsoft's latest multitasking beasts Surface Pro 9 and 9 5G are already on sale





When it comes to 2-in-1 devices, Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets are hard to beat. They are great for business and education customers and casual users alike and are particularly ideal for those who want the Windows experience in a compact form factor.





As you may already know, the tablets also support accessories like a keyboard and stylus, so they can easily be turned into productivity machines.





The Surface Pro 9 variant that's on sale is underpinned by the Intel 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U processor, which provides ample performance for day-to-day tasks and productivity work and it can easily replace your laptop. There is also a fan to prevent the slate from heating up.





It sports a 13 inches screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and thin bezels and has a battery life of up to 15.5 hours. Its camera is also good enough by tablet standards and can be trusted to produce detailed images.





The 5G model has the same design as the Intel model but it's powered by the Microsoft SQ 3 chip and even has a Neural Processing Unit which helps with some additional camera effects. This version has a longer battery life of up to 19 hours.





One major advantage Microsoft's Surface tablets have over many competing slates is that the company is behind both the operating system and hardware, which leads to better optimization, and with the Surface Pro 9 5G, things get even better as Microsoft was also involved in the chip design process. This makes it one of the best tablets of the year





If you have been eyeing Microsoft's new tablets, now is the time to jump on them. The Surface Pro 9 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is being sold for $1,399.99 instead of $1,599.99 by Best Buy, so you'll get to save $200, which is a pretty big discount for a newly released product.





The Surface Pro 9 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has been marked down by $100 to $1,299.99.





These are awesome deals if you want laptop-like specs, a lightweight design, reasonably fast performance, solid battery life, and a smooth screen.