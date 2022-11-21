Best Buy kicks off a bunch of new Surface Pro 8 Black Friday deals with up to $600 discounts

day

But while a lot of killer Black Friday 2022 deals debuted a few weeks ahead of a "normal" holiday schedule, excellent new promotions appear to be entering the picture practically every day, treating bargain hunters to extremely rare or completely unprecedented discounts on popular products like... the Surface Pro 8

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Graphite, Device Only $600 off (38%) $999 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy





Microsoft's versatile 13-inch laptop replacement/iPad Pro "killer" released a little over a year ago is, believe it or not, marked down by a whopping 600 bucks right now. Since this 11th Gen Intel Core-powered beast typically starts at $1,100, you've probably guessed that the $600 discount does not apply to an entry-level variant.





You're looking instead at a state-of-the-art 16GB memory configuration equipped with a 256GB solid state drive and an Intel Evo platform Core i7 processor, which would normally set you back a very hard-to-swallow $1,599.99.









The official US Microsoft Store, by the way, has nothing on Best Buy's amazing new Black Friday deals, offering at most $300 discounts on even costlier Intel Core i7 models with 512GB and 1TB SSDs.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD, Device Only, Platinum $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo Platform Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Device Only, Platinum and Graphite Colors $400 off (33%) $799 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo Platform Core i5, 8GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Device Only, Platinum and Graphite Colors $500 off (36%) $899 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy





Meanwhile, Best Buy also has the Surface Pro 8 on sale at special holiday prices in 8GB memory configurations with your choice of 128, 256, or 512GB solid-state storage at $400, $400, and $500 off list respectively. Now that's what we call Black Friday savings!