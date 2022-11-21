Best Buy kicks off a bunch of new Surface Pro 8 Black Friday deals with up to $600 discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Like several other major US retailers, Best Buy has turned what was once the busiest shopping day of the year into a whole month filled with great opportunities to save big on many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and... more.
But while a lot of killer Black Friday 2022 deals debuted a few weeks ahead of a "normal" holiday schedule, excellent new promotions appear to be entering the picture practically every day, treating bargain hunters to extremely rare or completely unprecedented discounts on popular products like... the Surface Pro 8.
Microsoft's versatile 13-inch laptop replacement/iPad Pro "killer" released a little over a year ago is, believe it or not, marked down by a whopping 600 bucks right now. Since this 11th Gen Intel Core-powered beast typically starts at $1,100, you've probably guessed that the $600 discount does not apply to an entry-level variant.
You're looking instead at a state-of-the-art 16GB memory configuration equipped with a 256GB solid state drive and an Intel Evo platform Core i7 processor, which would normally set you back a very hard-to-swallow $1,599.99.
At $999.99, the Surface Pro 8 is obviously still not a direct rival to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 or Apple's newest "regular" iPad for the title of best budget tablet available this holiday season. Compared to a similarly priced 2022 iPad Pro or a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra powerhouse, this Windows-running bad boy has a crystal clear productivity advantage, not to mention an edge in multitasking and even raw speed in this particular variant.
The official US Microsoft Store, by the way, has nothing on Best Buy's amazing new Black Friday deals, offering at most $300 discounts on even costlier Intel Core i7 models with 512GB and 1TB SSDs.
Meanwhile, Best Buy also has the Surface Pro 8 on sale at special holiday prices in 8GB memory configurations with your choice of 128, 256, or 512GB solid-state storage at $400, $400, and $500 off list respectively. Now that's what we call Black Friday savings!
Things that are NOT allowed: