Productivity meets versatility meets affordability in these killer new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deals





While the "outdated" 2-in-1 Windows tablet is obviously no longer available directly from its manufacturer (or many major US retailers like Best Buy), bargain hunters probably know exactly where to look for (limited) inventory at great prices.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum, Device Only, New, Full 1-Year Microsoft Warranty $299 off (43%) $399 99 $699 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Surface Pen Included, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty (Other Variants Available) $319 off (43%) $429 99 $749 Buy at Woot





Yes, we're talking about Woot, which is one of the first places (at least on the internet) where you should typically try to find "old" products like the Surface Pro 7 at unbeatable discounts.





and a handy Surface Pen. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is today improving its own very solid deals from a couple of weeks back , charging (once again for a limited time only) as little as $429.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Pro 7 with a 1-year Microsoft warranty includeda handy Surface Pen.





This same exact special bundle was on sale earlier this month for an additional 100 bucks, which already felt like a pretty good value proposition, so naturally, you're looking at a significantly better deal now unlikely to be further improved by Christmas.





If you can't settle for the admittedly modest Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM count of this entry-level Surface Pro 7 configuration, you'll unfortunately need to cough up an extra two Benjamins to bump that up to a Core i5 variant with 8 gigs of the good stuff.





The i5 chip and 8GB memory will set you back just $20 on top of the $630 price of the aforementioned model with an SSD upgrade from 128 to 256 gigs as well, while the Core i7 versions on sale at Woot right now are... pretty hard to swallow, at $770 and up.





To be clear, all of the above prices include a complimentary Surface Pen, but if you don't think you're going to need that, you can go for a solo entry-level variant with Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD inside at $399.99.





Keep in mind that you'll also need to separately purchase a Type Cover keyboard if you want to unlock the Pro 7's full productivity potential, and compared to the Pro 8 and Pro 9, this oldie but goodie looks... different on the outside while still featuring advanced enough internals to give most of the Keep in mind that you'll also need to separately purchase a Type Cover keyboard if you want to unlock the Pro 7's full productivity potential, and compared to the Pro 8 and Pro 9, this oldie but goodie looks... different on the outside while still featuring advanced enough internals to give most of the best Android tablets around, for instance, a nice run for their money.