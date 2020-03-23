More details about the major upgrades of Microsoft's Surface Go 2 prematurely come to light









It looks like there will be at least two main Microsoft Surface Go 2 variants released this spring, one of which is tipped to combine an Intel Core m3-8100Y chipset clocked at a base speed of 1.6GHz and supporting boosts of up to 3.4GHz with a 256GB SSD. Meanwhile, the other one should be capable of storing only 128 gigs of data on a speedy solid-state drive, pairing that with an Intel Pentium 4425Y processor clocked at a flat 1.7GHz.









It's perhaps needless to highlight the Core m3 configuration will be significantly faster than the Pentium SKU, with both versions likely to run smoother than a Surface Go OG packing an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor with your choice of 64 or 128 gigs of internal storage space.





Both Surface Go 2 models are expected to come with an 8GB RAM count, up from 4 gigs of the good stuff on the entry-level Surface Go configuration, while also sharing an integrated Intel UHD 615 graphics solution delivering superior performance compared to the Intel HD 615 unit inside the 2018 tablet.





Obviously, these upgrades are not enough to bring the Surface Go 2 very close to the Surface Pro 7 in terms of raw power, but as long as Microsoft gets the price right, this versatile new mid-ranger should prove to be a mighty adversary for Apple's iPad Air (2019)