New Surface Go 2 leak reveals major upgrades
The original Go had either 4 or 8GB of RAM and a lower-end Intel Pentium processor, but the new model apparently features at least 8GB or more of RAM, paired with a Intel m3-8100Y processor. While the m3 isn’t top of the line either, it’s a serious boost and probably enough for the majority of tasks. Plus, it boosts power efficiency, something always welcome in compact portables.
Some specs are evidently undecided, but what we know so far paints the picture of a sleek and powerful little computer that could potentially challenge the market dominance of the iPad. If pricing remains at $399+ as expected, the Surface Go 2 may find even more popularity than its predecessor.
The Surface Go 2 is expected to be launched officially this spring, along with a number of other updates to the entire Surface line of devices.
1 Comment
1. maxapib473
Posts: 7; Member since: 1 hour ago
posted on 1 hour ago 0
