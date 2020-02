New Surface Go 2 leak reveals major upgrades

Numerous devices have tried to skirt the line between convenience and productivity as tech grows more portable and yet more powerful each year. Microsoft’s Surface Go was an unexpected sleep hit in 2018, smaller and lighter than its brothers and yet able to run full Windows programs unlike other tablets.As Windows Latest spotted, a new spec list for the next Microsoft tablet has, ahem, surfaced, and it reveals some major and powerful upgrades.The original Go had either 4 or 8GB of RAM and a lower-end Intel Pentium processor, but the new model apparently features at least 8GB or more of RAM, paired with a Intel m3-8100Y processor. While the m3 isn’t top of the line either, it’s a serious boost and probably enough for the majority of tasks. Plus, it boosts power efficiency, something always welcome in compact portables.Some specs are evidently undecided, but what we know so far paints the picture of a sleek and powerful little computer that could potentially challenge the market dominance of the iPad. If pricing remains at $399+ as expected, the Surface Go 2 may find even more popularity than its predecessor.The Surface Go 2 is expected to be launched officially this spring, along with a number of other updates to the entire Surface line of devices.