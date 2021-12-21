Microsoft's last-minute Christmas deal makes the Surface Earbuds overpriced no more

Microsoft's last-minute Christmas deal makes the Surface Earbuds overpriced no more0
Unlike the over-ear Surface Headphones, the true wireless Surface Earbuds have yet to receive an actual sequel for some reason, trying instead to finally appeal to the masses before Christmas with a massive and, as far as we can tell, completely unprecedented $100 discount.
At a single Benjamin, the first (and so far lone) Surface Earbuds edition has to fend off the likes of Apple's "regular" AirPods 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live rather than the AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro, which can arguably be done even without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on deck.
That's because these... unique-looking bad boys have stellar battery life going for them, at up to 7 hours between charges by themselves and 24 hours when also considering the bundled case responsible for refueling the Surface Earbuds between music listening sessions.
Of course, the likes of Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 and even the AirPods 3 can frequently be purchased at substantial discounts of their own, ultimately making it difficult to recommend the Surface Earbuds to anyone who's not a hardcore Microsoft fan.