Microsoft's last-minute Christmas deal makes the Surface Earbuds overpriced no more

Unlike the over-ear Surface Headphones, the true wireless Surface Earbuds have yet to receive an actual sequel for some reason, trying instead to appeal to the masses before Christmas with a massive and, as far as we can tell, completely unprecedented $100 discount.





Yes, ladies and gents on the prowl for last-minute holiday bargains, these puppies can be yours at a measly $99.99 a pair in both Graphite and Glacier hues for an undoubtedly limited time only. You don't need to meet any sort of special requirements or jump through hoops to get the half-off true wireless earbuds directly from their manufacturers, after which you can easily use them in combination with your favorite Android, iOS, or Windows device.





In case you're wondering, typically generous retailers like Best Buy can't currently come close to this killer Microsoft Store deal, letting you save no more than 65 bucks.









That's because these... unique-looking bad boys have stellar battery life going for them, at up to 7 hours between charges by themselves and 24 hours when also considering the bundled case responsible for refueling the Surface Earbuds between music listening sessions.





Of course, the likes of Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 and even the AirPods 3 can frequently be purchased at substantial discounts of their own, ultimately making it difficult to recommend the Surface Earbuds to anyone who's not a hardcore Microsoft fan.