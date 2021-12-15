Notification Center

Apple's second-gen AirPods are back on sale at their lowest ever price, but probably not for long

Adrian Diaconescu
It might be difficult to comprehend for many hardcore Apple fans why anyone would settle for 2019's "regular" AirPods this holiday season when their 2021 sequel and the slowly aging noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are so often and so deeply discounted, but the fact of the matter is not everyone can or wants to spend $150 or $180 on a new pair of true wireless earbuds.

Originally priced at $159 themselves, the non-Pro second-gen AirPods have stopped being worth that much a long time ago, routinely scoring discounts of 40 or 50 bucks over the last few months.

Interestingly, the best Black Friday 2021 deal landed well ahead of the year's biggest shopping day at Costco, which unsurprisingly inspired Amazon and a couple of other major US retailers to slash an unprecedented 70 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP of the AirPods 2 with a wired charging case too... for a very limited time.

Curiously enough, Amazon's actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions were nowhere near as attractive, although the e-commerce giant improved its price reduction for this particular product shortly thereafter. Even better, the entry-level second-gen AirPods are now on sale at $69.01 less than usual, which happens to match the greatest ever deal offered by anyone on these bad boys in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

At well under $100, one can definitely argue the AirPods 2 are more compelling than a lot of the best budget wireless earbuds out there, despite lacking active noise cancellation and delivering a decent but not stellar five hours of uninterrupted listening time that you can boost to a truly solid 24+ hours of combined battery life when also considering the bundled charging case.

The biggest problem about this killer last-minute holiday deal is that undoubtedly rampant demand makes it impossible for Amazon to promise delivery by Christmas, with the fastest shipping option available at the time of this writing listing December 31 - January 8 as a (distant) ETA. 

