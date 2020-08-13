AT&T picks up the Surface Go 2 LTE and a new Surface Earbuds color is coming soon

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 13, 2020, 8:22 AM
While the groundbreaking Surface Duo predictably captured the limelight on the day of its highly anticipated and long overdue launch, Microsoft actually had a couple of arguably less exciting things to announce as well alongside the aforementioned dual-screen device.

We're not talking about any other all-new products, mind you, but rather an additional color of an existing one and expanded US availability for an LTE-enabled variant of a tablet released a few months ago.

That's right, an "always-connected" Microsoft Surface Go 2 is set to join the 4G LTE-only Surface Duo on AT&T "soon", although unlike the foldable Android handset, the ultraportable 2-in-1 Windows PC is not up for pre-order yet. We're also not entirely sure when the versatile slate might go on sale online, but for what it's worth, the carrier will let you "experience" both the Surface Duo and Surface Go 2 LTE in "select" brick-and-mortar stores starting August 28.

Priced at $729.99, this particular version of the 10.5-inch Surface Go 2 comes with a generous 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of solid-state storage, as well as a reasonably fast 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor inside. In case you're wondering, that's exactly how much Microsoft is charging for an identical configuration through its own official US e-store, and no, the price does not include a Type Cover keyboard or Surface Pen.

On the bright side, AT&T will allow its customers to cough up as little as $24 a month for a grand total of two and a half years with no upfront payment if they so choose, and in addition to the productivity of Windows 10, the Surface Go 2 also has a solid 10-hour battery life rating, beautiful PixelSense display, USB-C port, headphone jack, and microSD card slot going for it.


The other announcement is even less thrilling, although if you're in the market for some AirPods alternatives in a non-white color, you might be happy to hear the Surface Earbuds are "coming soon in Graphite" after a Glacier-only commercial debut back in May.

Graphite, of course, is a pretty professional-looking shade of grey, which should turn a few heads without standing out too much starting September 10 at the same $199 price as the white Surface Earbuds model.

