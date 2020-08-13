AT&T picks up the Surface Go 2 LTE and a new Surface Earbuds color is coming soon





We're not talking about any other all-new products, mind you, but rather an additional color of an existing one and expanded US availability for an LTE-enabled variant of a tablet released a few months ago









Priced at $729.99, this particular version of the 10.5-inch Surface Go 2 comes with a generous 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of solid-state storage, as well as a reasonably fast 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor inside. In case you're wondering, that's exactly how much Microsoft is charging for an identical configuration through its own official US e-store, and no, the price does not include a Type Cover keyboard or Surface Pen.













On the bright side, AT&T will allow its customers to cough up as little as $24 a month for a grand total of two and a half years with no upfront payment if they so choose, and in addition to the productivity of Windows 10, the Surface Go 2 also has a solid 10-hour battery life rating, beautiful PixelSense display, USB-C port, headphone jack, and microSD card slot going for it.









The other announcement is even less thrilling, although if you're in the market for some AirPods alternatives in a non-white color, you might be happy to hear the Surface Earbuds are "coming soon in Graphite" after a Glacier-only commercial debut back in May.













Graphite, of course, is a pretty professional-looking shade of grey, which should turn a few heads without standing out too much starting September 10 at the same $199 price as the white Surface Earbuds model.