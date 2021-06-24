Microsoft and Amazon join forces to bring Android apps to your PC with Windows 11





But in a completely unexpected new move to make PCs hip again, Microsoft is "pumped" to announce the impending arrival of Android apps on Windows computers among many other changes to the operating system a lot of folks love to hate.





Before getting too excited, you should know that this latest attempt at bridging the gap between mobile and desktop content doesn't appear to be sanctioned by Google in any way. Instead of offering full native access to Big G's Play Store, Microsoft is partnering with Amazon and using something called Intel Bridge technology to allow you to download stuff from the e-commerce giant's own app store on your big screen.





Technically, the downloads will take place "through" the Amazon Appstore, with many popular Android apps coming straight to the Microsoft Store at some point "later this year", where you'll be able to "discover" your favorite mobile titles optimized for a keyboard and mouse.





In case you're wondering, Intel Bridge is separately described as a "runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices", which seems like an overly convoluted way of saying that Android apps may not work great on certain Windows machines.









With so few details shared by Microsoft on this particular project in its otherwise extensive Windows 11 announcement, we're left concerned that Intel's involvement means AMD-powered laptops and desktops will either be excluded or seriously disadvantaged in terms of official support.









By the way, if you want names, TikTok, Kindle Reader (duh!), Game of War - Fire Age, and Khan Academy Kids are on the (very) short list of Android apps essentially confirmed for an official Windows expansion in 2021, with "more" information (hopefully, a lot more) "about this experience" set to be made public "in the coming months."





SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

