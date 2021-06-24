Microsoft and Amazon join forces to bring Android apps to your PC with Windows 11

Microsoft and Amazon join forces to bring Android apps to your PC with Windows 111
But in a completely unexpected new move to make PCs hip again, Microsoft is "pumped" to announce the impending arrival of Android apps on Windows computers among many other changes to the operating system a lot of folks love to hate.
In case you're wondering, Intel Bridge is separately described as a "runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices", which seems like an overly convoluted way of saying that Android apps may not work great on certain Windows machines.
With so few details shared by Microsoft on this particular project in its otherwise extensive Windows 11 announcement, we're left concerned that Intel's involvement means AMD-powered laptops and desktops will either be excluded or seriously disadvantaged in terms of official support.
Still, this is without a doubt a(nother) step in the right direction for a tech giant that seems more and more interested in serving its customers however possible after admitting defeat in both the mobile software and hardware games.
By the way, if you want names, TikTok, Kindle Reader (duh!), Game of War - Fire Age, and Khan Academy Kids are on the (very) short list of Android apps essentially confirmed for an official Windows expansion in 2021, with "more" information (hopefully, a lot more) "about this experience" set to be made public "in the coming months."