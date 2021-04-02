Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft's Cortana for Android and iOS is now dead

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 02, 2021, 10:47 AM
Microsoft's Cortana for Android and iOS is now dead
Microsoft announced back in July that it will discontinue Cortana for Android and iOS in 2021. If you've been using the digital assistant on your mobile phone, then you'll probably be disappointed to hear that the app is no longer supported and many functions won't work going forward.

We're two days late, but in case you haven't noticed yet, after March 31, the Cortana mobile app on your phone stopped working at its full potential. Apart from the fact that Microsoft will no longer support the app, Cortana content that users previously created, including reminders and lists, won't work anymore.

The good news is that everything you created in the Cortana app on your phone, be it Android or iOS, you will still be able to access through Cortana in Windows. Furthermore, Microsoft announced that Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks will be automatically synced to one of its other apps, Microsoft To Do. The latter can be downloaded for free via the App Store or Google Play Store for free.

Apparently, Microsoft's decision to kill the Cortana mobile app has something to do with the fact that people didn't use it too much. However, the Redmond-based company does plan to continue to evolve it as a productivity assistant, at least on Windows.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Microsoft teams up with the US Army in a $22bn deal: Is AR the future?
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Apple aiming to announce mixed reality headset in 'next several months'
Popular stories
Apple’s Safari doesn’t allow people to search the word ‘Asian’, but why?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless