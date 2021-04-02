Microsoft's Cortana for Android and iOS is now dead

Microsoft announced back in July
that it will discontinue Cortana for Android and iOS
in 2021. If you've been using the digital assistant on your mobile phone, then you'll probably be disappointed to hear that the app is no longer supported and many functions won't work going forward.
We're two days late, but in case you haven't noticed yet, after March 31, the Cortana mobile app on your phone stopped working at its full potential. Apart from the fact that Microsoft will no longer support the app, Cortana content that users previously created, including reminders and lists, won't work anymore.
The good news is that everything you created in the Cortana app on your phone, be it Android or iOS, you will still be able to access through Cortana in Windows. Furthermore, Microsoft announced
that Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks will be automatically synced to one of its other apps, Microsoft To Do. The latter can be downloaded for free via the App Store
or Google Play Store
for free.
Apparently, Microsoft's decision to kill the Cortana mobile app has something to do with the fact that people didn't use it too much. However, the Redmond-based company does plan to continue to evolve it as a productivity assistant, at least on Windows.
