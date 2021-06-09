Microsoft Office for Android updated with option to capture voice recordings
As the name suggests, the new feature lets Android users go beyond simple voice memos, with live speech-to-text transcription. The implementation includes additional benefits like synced text highlighting during playback and the ability to share content by exporting it to other Microsoft 365 apps and services.
- In the Microsoft Office app on your Android device, tap the “+” button at the bottom of the Home tab.
- Under Quick capture, tap Voice to launch the voice capture experience.
- Start speaking to record and tap the Done button when finished. Your recording will be saved as a voice card. You can view all your voice captures in a list view.
- To review your recording, select the voice card for playback with synced text highlighting. Your voice recordings are also available on your Home tab for easy access.
Microsoft announced that the ability to capture voice recordings is now rolling out to users of the Office Mobile for Android with English (US) selected as their language and country/region.