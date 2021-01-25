Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Microsoft

Windows 10X on Lumia 950 XL is the future that never happened

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 25, 2021, 2:51 AM
Windows 10X on Lumia 950 XL is the future that never happened
We all remember what happened when Microsoft tried to venture into the mobile realm. The company almost killed the Nokia brand completely, and it wasn’t a hardware issue either. Lumia phones had the power but Windows Phone and Windows 10 Mobile were just not ready. It’s all in the past now, but one guy has just shown us an alternate reality - the upcoming Windows 10X running on a Lumia 950 XL.

The feat was achieved by the developer Gustave Monce, who posted the result on Twitter. This is not Monce’s first achievement of this sort, a couple of years back, he was able to get Windows RT and Windows 10 running on the same device - the mighty Lumia 950 XL. Now, though, with Microsoft focusing on the touch interface with its new operating system, the experience on the Lumia is almost flawless.

 Apart from some lags here and there, Windows 10X is more than usable on Lumia 950 XL. Mince has posted an image for all of you brave enough to try this hack. By the way, Monce was even able to run Windows Continuum on the phone, connecting the app to his laptop. It’s a glimpse at a future that never happened (for better or worse).

