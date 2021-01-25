Windows 10X on Lumia 950 XL is the future that never happened
Apart from some lags here and there, Windows 10X is more than usable on Lumia 950 XL. Mince has posted an image for all of you brave enough to try this hack. By the way, Monce was even able to run Windows Continuum on the phone, connecting the app to his laptop. It’s a glimpse at a future that never happened (for better or worse).
I'm sorry pic.twitter.com/iSGLC0f6Ix— Gustave Monce (@gus33000) January 24, 2021
Does 10X have continuum?— Gustave Monce (@gus33000) January 21, 2021
*checks lapdock in front of me* pic.twitter.com/BNI3ADN8kL