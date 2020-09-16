Microsoft lets you use Android apps on Windows 10
We are excited to announce that the Apps feature is now rolled out to everyone with supported devices (It may take up to 48hrs. to show up). It allows you to instantly access your Android phone’s mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC. Learn more: https://t.co/vASs8SCCVW pic.twitter.com/xUOaMmfALU— Microsoft Your Phone (@MSYourPhone) September 15, 2020
You can check the full list of supported phones here, and you’ll find only Samsung Galaxy devices on that list. If you happen to own a Galaxy S9 phone or a newer Galaxy model, you might want to try the new feature, as it promises gains in productivity. Everyone else will have to wait a bit longer for Microsoft to extend the support to more smartphone brands and models.