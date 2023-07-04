MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026









Apple would like to reduce the cost of making the microLED screen before it greenlights mass production for the Apple Watch Ultra's new display. Besides the expense of producing a microLED screen for the Apple Watch Ultra, there is a high degree of expertise required to manufacture these displays.











MicroLEDs are microscopic in size and arrays of microLEDs make up each individual pixel. As a result, images have more contrast and the technology is energy-efficient. And because microLEDs are not organic (like the microOLED screens used on the Vision Pro), they are more durable, deliver brighter images, and are less likely to suffer from screen burn-in. Currently, the Apple Watch Ultra sports an OLED display.





