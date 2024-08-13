Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

By
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is a Pixel user and he made a brief appearance at today's Made by Google event to help introduce the new "Add Me" feature to the Pixel 9 line. "Add Me" allows a Pixel user to take a photo and then use AI to include himself in the final version of the picture. To show how it worked, Google went to the bench and called for the six-time NBA All-Star to take part in a presentation showing off the new feature.

One Google employee stood next to "Jimmy Buckets" while another snapped the photo. When framing the picture, enough room was left to Butler's left to account for the second Google employee who was going to be added to the photo. After that photo is taken, a second one was taken of the person being added to the original photo. Using the magic of AI (oh, if only I had a nickel for each time AI was mentioned during the event!), the two images were melded together creating a photo of Jimmy Butler surrounded by two excited Google employees.

The feature will be available on all Pixel 9 series phones. Now you might ask why you would need a feature like this so let's create a scenario. You're walking down the street with your friend and who do you see? Why, it's six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler. You could ask a stranger to take the picture of all three of you together but if you're like me, you don't like to turn your phone over to anyone in case they drop it or run away with it.

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler helps demonstrate the new Add Me feature for the Pixel 9 series. | Image credit-Google - Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler makes a surprise appearance to introduce new Pixel feature
Another option is to use the front-facing selfie snapper to get a photo of you, your friend, and the 6'7" Butler in one photo. But your arms might be too short negating this option. Using Add Me is the best solution since you still only need to take one picture that includes the Miami Heat star and turn it into a picture that both you and your friend will share with others forever.

Pre-orders of the Pixel 9 series start today and will go on sale August 22nd with Android 14 (surprise) not Android 15 pre-installed.
