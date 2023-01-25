Metro by T-Mobile picks up a dirt-cheap and disappointing new TCL phone





At $119.99, the all-new but weirdly old-looking TCL ION X is set to become one of Metro's most affordable phones when it goes on sale at T-Mo's "flagship" prepaid subsidiary tomorrow, Thursday, January 26.





Unfortunately, it's hard to think of a price point that could excuse the terribly outdated design, low-res 6-inch screen, tiny 3,000mAh battery, cramped 32 gigs of internal storage space, and sub-par 3GB RAM count in 2023.









This is most definitely not among the best budget phones out there, at least on paper, and after you add a single 13MP rear-facing camera and single 5MP selfie shooter to the equation, it might feel pretty much impossible to find any redeeming qualities whatsoever for a handset that probably belongs in 2021.





For what it's worth, the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor is not... as bad as the rest of the specifications, and the TCL ION X does come with a USB Type-C port, microSD card slot, and headphone jack, thus covering all the connectivity "basics"... that many Android high-enders can't actually match these days.





If there's one thing both Metro by T-Mobile and TCL are known for, that's without a doubt the extreme affordability of their technologically humble handsets. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the latest result of the two's collaboration is both incredibly cheap and shockingly modest.