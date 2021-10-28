Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Android 5G Metro Boost TCL

TCL 20 XE coming to Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile, Visible picks up the TCL 20A 5G

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
TCL 20 XE coming to Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile, Visible picks up the TCL 20A 5G
TCL has been a constant presence on the US market for the past several years, and the company doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all, on the contrary. TCL’s lineup of cheap smartphones is available at just about every carrier in the US, no matter how big or small.

A clear example that TCL will continue to push its affordable smartphones to US customers is today’s announcement that involves two of the company’s new devices – the TCL 20 XE and TCL 20A 5G.

Both of these devices will soon be available at Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile and Visible. As the title says, the TCL 20 XE will be up for grabs via Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile from October 29 for just $119.99, while the TCL 20A 5G will go on sale at Visible in November for less than $200.

The TCL 20 XE is a mid-range Android smartphone equipped with a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. The device features a large 6.52-inch V-notch HD+ display and a triple setup camera (13MP+2MP+2MP). Another notable features of TCL’s affordable smartphone include a generous 5,000 mAh battery, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and Android 11.

On the other hand, the TCL 20A 5G is probably the cheapest 5G smartphone in the US. For less than $200, customers will get a device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

Also, the TCL 20A 5G sports a 6.52-inch V-notch HD+ display, a triple camera setup (16MP+5MP+2MP), a secondary 13-megapixel camera, and a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google Fi is fi-nally getting end-to-end encryption for phone calls (on Android)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google Fi is fi-nally getting end-to-end encryption for phone calls (on Android)
Affordable tablet fans, rejoice - the Nokia T20 is on sale early in the US
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Affordable tablet fans, rejoice - the Nokia T20 is on sale early in the US
T-Mobile deal offers a free smartwatch to new and existing customers
by Alan Friedman,  0
T-Mobile deal offers a free smartwatch to new and existing customers
-100%
iFixit takes apart Apple's thinnest product yet, the Polishing Cloth
by Anam Hamid,  2
iFixit takes apart Apple's thinnest product yet, the Polishing Cloth
Apple just had a phenomenal quarter in the world's top two smartphone markets
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Apple just had a phenomenal quarter in the world's top two smartphone markets
Microsoft could surpass Apple and become more valuable
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Microsoft could surpass Apple and become more valuable
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless