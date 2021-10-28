TCL 20 XE coming to Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile, Visible picks up the TCL 20A 5G

TCL 20 XE coming to Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile, Visible picks up the TCL 20A 5G0
A clear example that TCL will continue to push its affordable smartphones to US customers is today’s announcement that involves two of the company’s new devices – the TCL 20 XE and TCL 20A 5G.
The TCL 20 XE is a mid-range Android smartphone equipped with a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. The device features a large 6.52-inch V-notch HD+ display and a triple setup camera (13MP+2MP+2MP). Another notable features of TCL’s affordable smartphone include a generous 5,000 mAh battery, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and Android 11.
Also, the TCL 20A 5G sports a 6.52-inch V-notch HD+ display, a triple camera setup (16MP+5MP+2MP), a secondary 13-megapixel camera, and a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery.