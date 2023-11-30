The ultimate all-screen smartphone: new Android flagship arrives with smaller bezels than iPhone 15 Pro

Meizu 21 camera system:

200MP Samsung S5KHP3, OIS)

12MP ultra wide-angle (Samsung S5K3L6)

5MP depth-of-field portrait (Samsung S5K5E9)

Front: 32MP (Samsung S5KJD1)

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The camera system uses a 200MP Samsung sensor (Samsung S5KHP3) for the main camera, that the Korean company launched not long ago, and that is aimed at upper-midrange phones, and, as we can see, flagships as well. It's a 1/1.4” sensor with 0.56 micron pixel size and capable of recording 8K at 30fps, as well as 7.5fps burst shots at 200MP.Further down the specs sheet, we find the aforementionedprocessor and three memory configurations. The base one starts at 8GB/256GB and costs CNY3,399 (around $480), then there's a 12GB/256GB model, and things stop at 12GB/512GB for CNY3,999 ($560).The battery capacity is 4,800 mAh, and the phone supports up to 80W of wired fast charging. Available in four colors, including Boundless Black, Meizu White, Green, and Spirit Purple, the phone will go on sale on December 5, with no word on a global release.