Android Processors

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 10, 2020, 9:22 AM
Upcoming MediaTek chip could give flagship-rivaling performance to entry-level handsets
A MediaTek smartphone chipset bearing the model number mt689x is in the works, claims popular Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station. The SoC is reportedly based on the 6nm fabrication technology.

This isn't the first time we have heard about the Taiwanese chipmaker's plan to roll out a 6nm SoC and if a previous report is any indication, it should be out before the year concludes.

Per today's leak, the mt689x has the same architecture and clock speeds as the 5nm Samsung Exynos 1080, which implies we are looking at one Arm Cortex-A78 CPU with a frequency of 2.8Ghz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.7Ghz, and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0Ghz.



For comparison, MediaTek's current flagship SoC, the Dimensity 1000 Plus, is based on the 7nm process and it features the Cortex-A77 as the primary core.

Unlike the Exynos 1080 which will probably have the Mali G78 GPU, the mt689x is expected to come with the Mali G77.

The tipster also claims that MediaTek's 6nm SoC achieved a score of over 600,000 on AnTuTu, which is quite impressive given that the Exynos 1080 achieved around 650,000 points on the website.

MediaTek mt689x-powered phones will likely retail for 2,000 Chinese Yuan (~$301.91).

Qualcomm is also said to be working on a 6nm SoC


While the prospect that these midrange 5nm and 6nm chips can make next year's midtier handsets more powerful than this year's flagship phones certainly sounds exciting, we hope that the MediaTek mt689x is not limited to China like the Exynos1080 apparently is.

In other 6nm chips news, Qualcomm reportedly also has one in the pipeline. It is seemingly called the Snapdragon 775G, and it is going to replace the Snapdragon 765G. The SoC is apparently closely related to Qualcomm's upcoming premium silicon, the Snapdragon 875, and is tipped to support 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and 120Hz displays.

