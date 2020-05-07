Android 5G

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 07, 2020, 11:02 AM
MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ launched with support for 144Hz screens
MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 1000+, a slightly enhanced version of the first integrated 5G chip the company launched last year.
 
It’s largely based on the Dimensity 1000, with a couple of improvements that seem geared towards gaming enthusiasts.
 
The SoC offers support for two 5G SIMs and its modem can switch between 5G and LTE intelligently to maintain user experience.
 

Dimensity 1000+ promises power-efficient 5G

 
The Dimensity 1000+ also features the chipmaker’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technology which can reduce power use by nearly 32 percent. Now, 5G is a little power-hungry, and to help with that, the chip will manage power configuration and operating frequency dynamically depending on network conditions and user activities to improve efficiency.
 
The new silicon is also compatible with 144Hz screens. These are still something of a novelty at the moment and have been largely seen on gaming phones. Speaking of which, the Dimensity 1000+ has an enhanced version of the HyperEngine 2.0 technology, which will optimize handsets for smoother gaming performance.
 
It also incorporates a Resource Management Engine that manages CPU, GPU, and memory to improve fluidity whilst minimizing power consumption. There is also an improved Networking Engine that ensures data connection is not dropped when you receive a call.
 
We have also got a Rapid Response Engine which supports multiple peripherals simultaneously for lag-free gaming sessions.
 
The Dimensity 1000+ also features the MiraVision technology which will enhance per frame picture quality. The chip can adjust sharpness, color level, and per frame contrast in real-time to improve the picture quality of 4K videos. It can also change the dynamic range of 4K videos in real-time and convert SDR videos into HDR clips.
 
MediaTek says that multiple devices driven by its latest flagship chip will hit the market soon. Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is already working on a phone which will feature the SoC.
 
At a time when some brands have apparently decided against using Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 because of its exorbitant price, the Dimensity 1000+ can prove to be a good lower-cost alternative, provided that its performance is at least somewhat comparable to other high-end chips.

