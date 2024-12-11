It's not too late to grab the Marshall Willen for half off on Best Buy
Black Friday finished a long time ago, but Best Buy has no intention of bringing the small but mighty Marshall Willen back to its regular price. In fact, you can still get this puppy for $60 off its usual price. This brings it to as low as $59.99, its lowest price so far, by the way!
In case you're wondering, we first came across the promo shortly before Black Friday. At the time, it was just Best Buy throwing the sale, just like today. While you can also get the first-gen Willen at Amazon for less, it's discounted by 43% over there, not 50%! So, head to Best Buy and take advantage of this no-brainer deal to get the most value for your money.
Although it might be somewhat steep at its standard price of $119.99, the Willen is a perfectly viable JBL Clip 5 alternative at only $59.99. This puppy has a long battery life of over 15 hours and offers impressive sound in a small package. What more could you ask for? Hurry up and get yours at Best Buy for $60 off before it's too late. And remember that the sale might end soon, as it's been live for a while.
As a small-sized portable Bluetooth speaker, the Willen is perfectly suitable for personal or outdoor use, but it might not be your go-to choice for large gatherings. The unit delivers decent sound for its size, offering several EQ presets to ensure you get optimal performance when listening to different genres. Out of the box, it slightly emphasizes mid-range frequencies, which lets guitar solos and instrumentals shine through.
Unlike other popular Bluetooth speakers, such as the JBL Flip 6, this fella also features a built-in microphone for phone calls. This might not be a feature everyone needs, but it's worth mentioning nonetheless. Another noteworthy feature is the rugged design. The Willen comes with an IP67 rating and a built-in strap, which makes carrying it a breeze. On the other hand, it doesn't produce stereo sound, even when stacked with other Willen speakers.
