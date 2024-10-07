The tiny but mighty Marshall Willen is a jaw-dropping 42% off on Amazon just in time for Prime Day
Prime Day is coming up! But the largest e-commerce seller doesn't want you to wait another day to score a great bargain on one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers! The Marshall Willen, an ultra-compact unit that fits inside your hand, is now available at a head-turningly good price—about $70. Given that this unit usually costs almost $120, this 42% markdown is definitely welcome!
Did we mention that the small Marshall speaker is now at its best price? Well, it is! We've seen it for about $10 more multiple times, but never at its current asking price! The cherry on top is that the deal isn't exclusively available for Prime members. In fact, anyone can take advantage! Keep in mind Best Buy has a matching offer, so get one from there if it's your preferred tech merchant.
Let's not overlook its sleek yet sturdy design. Like most of the best waterproof speakers for summer, this puppy features an IP67 rating, making it perfectly suitable for outdoor use. It also embodies the iconic Marshall look that'll make you feel like a rockstar. On top of all, you can handle phone calls and enjoy your favorite tunes for over 15 hours!
What makes the Willen a reasonable choice, aside from its super-compact design? Well, this fella gives you a mighty sound that defies expectations. OK, it's not going to blow the roof with loudness. But for something that weighs only 0.68 lb and is 1.6 inches thick, the Marshall speaker is sufficiently loud, adds depth to your tunes and offers multiple EQ options. What more could you need?
Ultimately, while the speaker may be slightly more expensive than ideal at its standard MSRP, it's now practically a no-brainer for 42% off. If you want something that's super compact, has a sleek design and offers great audio quality, the Marshall Willen is the one to get. Keep in mind the Amazon deal won't stay up forever, so you might want to hurry up!
A limited-time deal slashes the Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker to its lowest price with 41% off
