Marshall announces two new Bluetooth speakers, Marshall Stack Mode

Mariyan Slavov
People in the music industry, or pretty much anyone ever to hold an electric guitar, know the brand Marshall. The legendary British amplifiers can be heard on every rock album from the early 60s to… well, present days.

Now Marshal has announced two new models in its Bluetooth speakers range, bringing some iconic sounds (and vision) to the regular user. The first model is called the Willen, and it’s Marshall’s first attempt at the ultra-compact Bluetooth speaker.

The second model is a new version of the Emberton - aptly called the Emberton II. Another new feature is the ability to Stack these little Marshalls - just like the walls of stacked amplifiers you often see on MTV.

Both models now work with the Marshall Bluetooth app, which was previously unavailable for any of the portable models of the company. You can tweak the EQ via the app, install firmware updates and basically enter the modern age while keeping some of that 80s nostalgia in your back pocket.

With the Emberton II Marshall has also bumped up the battery life from 20 to 30 hours from the previous version, and both the Wallen and the Emberton II are P67 rated for dust and water resistance. Bothe speakers also support Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and the both are available for preorder at Marshall. The Willen is priced at $119.99, while the Emberton II will set you back $169.99.

We’ll be testing these as soon as we get a hold of them, and while you wait for your unit, you can check out our Best Bluetooth speakers pick, and see what’s what.



