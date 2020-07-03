Marshall releases a brand new Bluetooth speaker, its cheapest yet

When it comes to sound, the Emberton won’t disappoint you. It offers full and rich 360-degree sound thanks to the mesh on the back, and you better believe it’s loud.Marshall has made the Emberton to follow you everywhere, no matter the conditions. It has an IPX7 rating, which means even if it takes a dip in your pool, it’s not an issue. The battery life is quite good as well, rated for over 20 hours of playback and it supports quick charge via USB Type-C, giving you 5 hours of music after just 20 minutes of charging. That’s not a feature you see on many speakers.