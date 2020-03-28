Marshall launches another retro-looking Alexa smart speaker
Earlier this week, Marshall revealed yet another smart speaker – the Uxbridge Voice, which is much smaller (5.04 x 6.61 x 4.84 in) than the previous models. More importantly, apart from the fact that it's powered by Amazon's Alexa, it also comes with AirPlay 2 support.
The Uxbridge Voice includes support for another interesting feature for music lovers: Spotify Connect. The latter allows you to set up a high-quality Wi-Fi connectivity so that your device will stream music directly from the internet rather than from your phone. Spotify Connect offers better sound than other standard streaming methods and should have a wider range.
Marshall's smart speaker packs a woofer and tweeter, which are both powered by a 30W Class D amplifier. For those interested, this retro-looking Alexa smart speaker will be available for purchase for $200 starting April 8.