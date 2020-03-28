Accessories

Marshall launches another retro-looking Alexa smart speaker

Cosmin Vasile
Mar 28, 2020, 4:19 PM
Marshall, the audio company well-known for its premium products, is no stranger to smart speakers. The Acton and Stanmore speakers powered by Alexa were released on the market about two years ago, but the love affair between Marshall and Amazon continues to this day.

Earlier this week, Marshall revealed yet another smart speaker – the Uxbridge Voice, which is much smaller (5.04 x 6.61 x 4.84 in) than the previous models. More importantly, apart from the fact that it's powered by Amazon's Alexa, it also comes with AirPlay 2 support.

AirPlay 2 support allows iOS users to stream to multiple speakers at the same time. So, if you have more than one speaker in your home, all featuring AirPlay 2 support, you would be able to stream from your iOS device to all of them simultaneously.



The Uxbridge Voice includes support for another interesting feature for music lovers: Spotify Connect. The latter allows you to set up a high-quality Wi-Fi connectivity so that your device will stream music directly from the internet rather than from your phone. Spotify Connect offers better sound than other standard streaming methods and should have a wider range.

Marshall's smart speaker packs a woofer and tweeter, which are both powered by a 30W Class D amplifier. For those interested, this retro-looking Alexa smart speaker will be available for purchase for $200 starting April 8.

