Mark Zuckerberg's new strategy seems to be going forward by going backward

Meta, the tech giant behind well-known platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, seems to be changing course when it comes to its policies. Lately, the company has made it clear that it's reevaluating some of the decisions it's made in the past, signaling a potential shift in its strategy.Meta is pushing forward with its overhaul of moderation and content policies, making big moves on how political content is handled. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced that both Instagram and Threads will now include political content in their recommendations, which marks a significant reversal from the policy adopted just last year , where users had to actively opt-in if they wanted to see political content.Now, users will have three levels of political content to choose from: less, standard (which will be the default), and more. While I personally think a "none" option would be a great addition, it looks like that's not part of Meta's new plan.