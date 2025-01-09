Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Mark Zuckerberg's new strategy seems to be going forward by going backward

Apps
A smartphone showing Mark Zuckerberg's profile page on Facebook.
Meta, the tech giant behind well-known platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, seems to be changing course when it comes to its policies. Lately, the company has made it clear that it's reevaluating some of the decisions it's made in the past, signaling a potential shift in its strategy.

Meta is pushing forward with its overhaul of moderation and content policies, making big moves on how political content is handled. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced that both Instagram and Threads will now include political content in their recommendations, which marks a significant reversal from the policy adopted just last year, where users had to actively opt-in if they wanted to see political content.

Now, users will have three levels of political content to choose from: less, standard (which will be the default), and more. While I personally think a "none" option would be a great addition, it looks like that's not part of Meta's new plan.


This change is part of a broader series of moves Meta is making, and some are speculating that these adjustments may be an attempt to cozy up to President-elect Donald Trump. It seems like Meta is trying to navigate the tricky waters of political influence. However, whether this change is a response to user feedback (as Mosseri claims), regulatory pressure, or internal reassessments remains to be seen.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Meta would be ditching third-party fact-checkers in favor of a Community Notes model for Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, following in the footsteps of Elon Musk's platform, X.

It's funny how just over a year ago, people were eagerly waiting for a cage match between Musk and Zuckerberg, and now, it seems the two tech moguls might actually be on the same page, at least when it comes to how they're handling content moderation.

In other Meta news, UFC President Dana White has officially joined Meta's board of directors. Also, not long ago, Zuckerberg's company made headlines by removing several of its AI-generated profiles from its social media platforms after facing backlash and mockery from users.
Tsveta Ermenkova
