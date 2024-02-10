Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Instagram and Threads claim they will stop recommending political content

Apps
@cosminvasile
1
Instagram and Threads claim they will stop recommending political content
Meta continues to make major changes to how its social apps work, mostly due to the EU cracking down on tech giants. The EU’s new legislation is trying to create a fairer and more competitive digital economy, and this can’t be achieved without strict rules.

Some of the changes that Meta plans to implement are related to a certain type of content that the social company aggressively recommended to its users because it produced huge engagement.

If you’re a fan of politics and take your share of political news from social apps on a daily basis, you’ll most likely be affected by Meta’s upcoming changes for Instagram and Threads.

Both apps will stop recommended political content to its users, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri confirmed over the weekend. According to him, Meta no longer wants “to proactively amplify political content from accounts that you don’t follow.”

This means that while you will still be able to see political content from the accounts you already follow, you will no longer be suggested political content from accounts that you don’t have among your following list.

Over the next few weeks, we will be improving how we avoid recommending content about politics on recommendation surfaces – like Explore, Reels, and Suggested Users – across both Instagram and Threads.


If political content is posted by an account that is not eligible to be recommended, that account’s content can still reach their followers in Feed and Stories, Mosseri explains.

Although Meta will stop recommending political content, users will still have the option to get this type of content if that’s what they really want. The changes will only apply to public accounts and only in places where Instagram and Threads recommend content.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic just stole the limelight on Walmart; get one now at 27% off
The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic just stole the limelight on Walmart; get one now at 27% off
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?

Latest News

Microsoft Copilot’s latest update adds new UI on Android and iOS devices
Microsoft Copilot’s latest update adds new UI on Android and iOS devices
Upcoming Pixel feature automatically adjusts the sensitivity of the screen based on the weather
Upcoming Pixel feature automatically adjusts the sensitivity of the screen based on the weather
Getting ready to embrace AI, Grammarly lays off 230 employees
Getting ready to embrace AI, Grammarly lays off 230 employees
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
You can check out T-Mobile's star-studded Super Bowl ad now
You can check out T-Mobile's star-studded Super Bowl ad now
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless