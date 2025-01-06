Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

Meta shuts down this annoying AI feature, but is it gone for good?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A phone with the Instagram app on its display.
Those who have nothing good to say of Meta's AI profiles on Facebook and Instagram will be extremely pleased to learn that the company is now getting rid of them.

Zuckerberg's Meta has recently removed a number of its AI-generated profiles from its social media platforms, following public criticism and ridicule from users. These profiles, launched in September 2023 and labeled as "AI managed by Meta", were part of the company's attempt to pack its projects with as much AI as possible. They were introduced alongside celebrity-branded AI chatbots, which have also been discontinued.

These AI profiles were designed to offer diverse personalities, with handles like "hellograndpabrian", portraying a "retired textile businessman", and "datingwithCarter", an AI dating coach. On Instagram, these accounts also featured AI-generated posts that many users likened to spam commonly found on social media. However, the implementation faced significant backlash and fierce criticism.

Probably the worst part was the users’ inability to block these profiles due to a technical glitch.

In response, Meta confirmed it was ending the experiment. Meta has reportedly acknowledged the blocking issue, stating that the company has decided to stop the experiment completely. Well, that's one way of fixing things, right? According to Meta, a bug had made it impossible for users to block the AI profiles, so they removed the accounts to solve the issue.

Even though this experiment looks like a failure, I don't believe for a second that Meta won't go on an even bigger AI journey pretty soon. The company has shown ideas like AI versions of people that can have realistic video calls. It’s also trying out AI-generated images on Facebook and letting creators make chatbots to talk to their followers. Expect more AI!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless