Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Zuck admits Facebook has been "censoring too much" and ends fact-checking practices

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Zuckerberg's profile on Facebook.
I'm not sure that when a butterfly flaps its wings in the Amazonia, a storm ravages on the other side of the globe; but the butterfly effect is pretty much real: we're experiencing it right now. For example, Trump won the November 5, 2024 elections and now, in the first week of January 2025, Zuckerberg puts an end to the fact-checking program on Meta's social platforms.

We’re getting rid of a number of restrictions on topics like immigration, gender identity and gender that are the subject of frequent political discourse and debate. It’s not right that things can be said on TV or the floor of Congress, but not on our platforms. [...] In recent years we’ve developed increasingly complex systems to manage content across our platforms [...]. This approach has gone too far. As well-intentioned as many of these efforts have been, they have expanded over time to the point where we are making too many mistakes, frustrating our users and too often getting in the way of the free expression we set out to enable. Too much harmless content gets censored, too many people find themselves wrongly locked up in “Facebook jail,” and we are often too slow to respond when they do.

– Meta Newsroom, January 7, 2025

Meta plans to phase out its third-party fact-checking program in the United States and replace it with a Community Notes system, inspired by a similar approach on X. Wait, wasn't X – and Elon Musk himself – a bad, toxic platform (and a mean agent, respectively)? Why would Meta do what X does?

The original fact-checking program, launched in 2016, aimed to provide users with additional context about online content through independent fact-checkers. However, Meta acknowledges that biases and misjudgments in fact-checking led to unintended censorship of legitimate political speech and debate, undermining the program's goals. That's put mildly, though.

Let's not forget another one of Zuckerberg's recent gems:


So, the new Community Notes system is claimed to empower users across diverse perspectives to collaboratively identify potentially misleading posts and provide additional context. Meta will not create or decide which Notes appear; instead, Notes will be written and rated by users, with safeguards to ensure balanced input from varied viewpoints. Meta also plans to be transparent about how different perspectives contribute to the Notes shown on its platforms.

Initially, Community Notes will roll out in the US over the next few months, with plans to refine the system throughout the year. Users can already sign up on Facebook, Instagram, or Threads to become early contributors. As the transition progresses, Meta will end its current fact-checking controls, stop demoting flagged content, and replace intrusive warnings with subtle labels linking to additional context.

Recommended Stories
The goal of this shift is to provide users with better tools to evaluate content while minimizing bias and avoiding censorship, aligning more closely with Meta's original vision of promoting informed online engagement.

Personally, I remain skeptical about it until I see solid proof of the aforementioned plans and intentions; but I can't deny that it's a step in the right direction. The fact-checkers did more harm than good, as even Zuck himself points out.

The only question I find myself asking is: would Zuckerberg do the same thing, had Trump not won the November elections?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless