UFC CEO Dana White joins Meta's board of directors

Apps
The Meta logo on a clear background.
The Zuckerberg vs. Musk cage fight did not happen last year, but here's Meta's UFC connection! Dana White, probably best known for his role as the President and CEO of UFC, now joins Meta's board of directors.

Meta announced the election of John Elkann, and Charlie Songhurst to its board of directors as well via a blog post.

The announcement praises Dana White for his leadership, under which the UFC has grown into a global sports phenomenon, hosting over 40 annual events and broadcasting to 975 million households across more than 170 countries.

I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future. I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside. There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level.

– Dana White, President and CEO of UFC, January 2025

John Elkann, CEO of Exor, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the future of one of the most influential companies of the 21st century. He stated his eagerness to bring his global experience and long-term perspective to Meta’s board as the company continues advancing innovation and technology.

Elann is also Executive Chair of Ferrari and Stellantis, has been instrumental in transforming Fiat and driving major mergers that shaped the global automotive industry.

Charlie Songhurst shared his enthusiasm about joining Meta’s board, highlighting his firsthand experience with the company’s potential to scale new products and expand its AI and enterprise capabilities. Songhurst is a global technology investor with a portfolio of over 500 startups, specializing in AI and enterprise software. A former Microsoft executive, he played a key role in strategic acquisitions, including Yahoo and Skype.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

