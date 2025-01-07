UFC CEO Dana White joins Meta's board of directors
The Zuckerberg vs. Musk cage fight did not happen last year, but here's Meta's UFC connection! Dana White, probably best known for his role as the President and CEO of UFC, now joins Meta's board of directors.
Meta announced the election of John Elkann, and Charlie Songhurst to its board of directors as well via a blog post.
John Elkann, CEO of Exor, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the future of one of the most influential companies of the 21st century. He stated his eagerness to bring his global experience and long-term perspective to Meta’s board as the company continues advancing innovation and technology.
Charlie Songhurst shared his enthusiasm about joining Meta’s board, highlighting his firsthand experience with the company’s potential to scale new products and expand its AI and enterprise capabilities. Songhurst is a global technology investor with a portfolio of over 500 startups, specializing in AI and enterprise software. A former Microsoft executive, he played a key role in strategic acquisitions, including Yahoo and Skype.
The announcement praises Dana White for his leadership, under which the UFC has grown into a global sports phenomenon, hosting over 40 annual events and broadcasting to 975 million households across more than 170 countries.
I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future. I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside. There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level.
– Dana White, President and CEO of UFC, January 2025
Elann is also Executive Chair of Ferrari and Stellantis, has been instrumental in transforming Fiat and driving major mergers that shaped the global automotive industry.
