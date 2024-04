The performance-oriented M1-powered iPad Pro is a steal at Woot once again but for a limited time

We agree that this discount is slightly lower than the $389 one Woot had on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a few weeks ago, but it's a great deal, as you can still save big on this powerful slate.The variant on sale has cellular connectivity and 128GB of storage space. It comes equipped with a powerful M1 chip, which allows it to deal with anything you throw its way. In addition to that, the slate boasts a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR screen with a 2732 x 2048p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1600 nits of brightness. So, this bad boy is great for work and for binge-watching Apple TV+.Its battery life is also pretty solid. It should be able to last you up to 10 hours of continuous usage on a single charge. However, the slate won't have any trouble getting you through a whole day with a more moderate use.Overall, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 has a lot to offer. Yes, it may still be far from budget-friendly, but its performance, beautiful display, and solid battery life will make you one happy camper. So act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new iPad Pro at a heavily discounted price today!