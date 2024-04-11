Up Next:
The performance-oriented M1-powered iPad Pro is a steal at Woot once again but for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's iPads are these powerful tablets that can handle almost anything, but their price tags can make your bank account fall into deep depression. Fortunately, you can soften the blow by purchasing one at a gorgeous discount through this deal.
At the moment, Woot is selling the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 for $349 off its price, allowing you to snag one for $849.99 instead of $1,199. We suggest acting fast, as this deal will be available for a limited time or while supplies last, which means it may expire even sooner than anticipated.
We agree that this discount is slightly lower than the $389 one Woot had on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a few weeks ago, but it's a great deal, as you can still save big on this powerful slate.
The variant on sale has cellular connectivity and 128GB of storage space. It comes equipped with a powerful M1 chip, which allows it to deal with anything you throw its way. In addition to that, the slate boasts a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR screen with a 2732 x 2048p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1600 nits of brightness. So, this bad boy is great for work and for binge-watching Apple TV+.
Overall, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 has a lot to offer. Yes, it may still be far from budget-friendly, but its performance, beautiful display, and solid battery life will make you one happy camper. So act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new iPad Pro at a heavily discounted price today!
