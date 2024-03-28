The M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9-inch is selling like hot cakes after a whopping $389 discount

128GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro: Now $389 OFF at Woot! Get the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch at Woot and save $389 in the process. The tablet packs an M1 chip under the hood, giving it amazing performance. Additionally, its gorgeous display makes it perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV shows. So, act fast and save big today! $389 off (32%) $809 99 $1199 Buy at Woot Renewed Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2022: Save $45 Alternatively, you can go for an Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2022 on Amazon if you don't mind getting a pre-owned device. The slate is currently available for under $830 and sports 128GB of storage and a powerful M2 chip. $45 off (5%) Buy at Amazon

We should note that this isn't the first time Woot to offer such a discount on this beastly tablet. In January, the slate was up for grabs at the same discounted price. But, the availability didn't last long, as supplies were quickly depleted. This is another incentive to capitalize on this deal now while stocks last, as the units may sell out like hot cakes.The model currently on sale is the one with cellular connectivity and 128GB of storage space. It's powered by an M1 chip, which still delivers top-notch performance and can handle demanding tasks without even breaking a sweat. So, rest assured, this baby's got you covered and will be one faithful workhorse tablet.Additionally, its beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display with a 2732 x 2048p resolution is great for watching your favorite Apple TV shows on the go. Furthermore, the screen packs a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness.When it comes to battery life, the tablet should keep you going all day with regular usage. However, if you use the slate at full throttle, Apple claims that the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro can last up to 10 hours of continuous use before needing a recharge.With its top-tier performance, gorgeous display, and now more affordable price tag, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a real bargain. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on one while you can!