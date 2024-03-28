Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9-inch is selling like hot cakes after a whopping $389 discount

By
Apple Tablets Deals
The M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9-inch is selling like hot cakes after a whopping $389 discount
Looking to snatch one of Apple's top-tier iPad Pros without spending over $1000? Well, you should definitely take advantage of this deal, as it allows you to do exactly that.

Woot is selling the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021 at a lovely $389 discount. Thanks to that, you can now grab this powerful slate for $809.99, 32% below its usual price of $1,199. We suggest you hurry, though! In true Woot's fashion, this is a limited-time deal, so you don't have much time to save.

We should note that this isn't the first time Woot to offer such a discount on this beastly tablet. In January, the slate was up for grabs at the same discounted price. But, the availability didn't last long, as supplies were quickly depleted. This is another incentive to capitalize on this deal now while stocks last, as the units may sell out like hot cakes.

The model currently on sale is the one with cellular connectivity and 128GB of storage space. It's powered by an M1 chip, which still delivers top-notch performance and can handle demanding tasks without even breaking a sweat. So, rest assured, this baby's got you covered and will be one faithful workhorse tablet.

Additionally, its beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display with a 2732 x 2048p resolution is great for watching your favorite Apple TV shows on the go. Furthermore, the screen packs a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness.

When it comes to battery life, the tablet should keep you going all day with regular usage. However, if you use the slate at full throttle, Apple claims that the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro can last up to 10 hours of continuous use before needing a recharge.

With its top-tier performance, gorgeous display, and now more affordable price tag, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a real bargain. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on one while you can!
