Xiaomi 15 Ultra tipped for January China launch, global debut expected at MWC

Xiaomi 14 Ultra | Image credit – PhoneArena





Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra might launch earlier than its predecessor in China but come later globally





Heard Xiaomi 15 Ultra might launch by January just before Lunar Year



Global launch at MWC



Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

50MP + 50MP + 50MP + 200MP setup — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 23, 2024

As always, these details are still waiting for confirmation from Xiaomi, so the potential release dates aren't set in stone just yet.



Previous rumors hinted that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra would be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and this latest info backs that up. Moreover, Yogesh Brar reveals more details about the upcoming phone’s camera setup.



There were earlier rumors that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra might feature a new 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, replacing the 50MP lens on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra . Now, the tipster is supporting this claim, suggesting that the upcoming flagship will have four rear cameras: the rumored 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens along with three additional 50MP cameras. Once again, the camera system is expected to be co-engineered with Leica.



Recommended Stories Xiaomi 14 Ultra review

The



Although still months away from the rumored launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, with what we know so far, I think the phone is shaping up to be a worthy successor to the current model. And it makes sense for the tech giant to release the next-gen Xiaomi 15 series around this time in 2025, as it lines up with its usual pattern and the trend of moving launches earlier each year. As always, these details are still waiting for confirmation from Xiaomi, so the potential release dates aren't set in stone just yet.Previous rumors hinted that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra would be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and this latest info backs that up. Moreover, Yogesh Brar reveals more details about the upcoming phone’s camera setup.There were earlier rumors that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra might feature a new 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, replacing the 50MP lens on the. Now, the tipster is supporting this claim, suggesting that the upcoming flagship will have four rear cameras: the rumored 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens along with three additional 50MP cameras. Once again, the camera system is expected to be co-engineered with Leica.The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to offer some exciting options for its backplate materials , including glass, ceramic, and vegan leather. Each of these will probably come in different colors, giving you plenty of ways to make it your own.Although still months away from the rumored launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, with what we know so far, I think the phone is shaping up to be a worthy successor to the current model. And it makes sense for the tech giant to release the next-gen Xiaomi 15 series around this time in 2025, as it lines up with its usual pattern and the trend of moving launches earlier each year.

Xiaomi released one of the best camera phones , the, on February 22 in China. A couple of days later, the company introduced it globally during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Now, it looks like the Chinese tech giant has similar plans for the next-gen Xiaomi 15 Ultra.Well-known tipster Yogesh Brar, with whom we recently published an interview , has revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to launch in China by January, just before the Lunar New Year, which is at the end of the month or January 29, 2025, to be more specific.The tipster further adds that the global debut of Xiaomi’s next flagship phone should be during MWC in Barcelona again. However, next year’s event is scheduled for March 3-6, 2025, so this means that the phone will be unveiled a bit later than the current model.