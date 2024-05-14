Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google's Circle to Search can help your child with homework by offering step-by-step solutions

By
0comments
Google's Circle to Search can help your child with homework by offering step-by-step solutions
Earlier this year, during the latest Samsung Unpacked event, Google introduced Circle to Search – a new feature available only on Android phones, such as Pixel phones and some Galaxy devices. This feature lets you search for anything you see on your phone using a simple gesture. Since its launch, Google has added several new capabilities to Circle to Search, like full-screen translation, and now the company has introduced another one.

During its annual I/O developer conference, Google unveiled that Circle to Search will now assist students with homework, offering them more than just simple answers. From today onwards, students can circle a prompt they're struggling with, and they will receive step-by-step instructions to solve various physics and math problems directly from their phones or tablets without needing to leave their digital info sheet or syllabus.


In the coming months, Google will expand Circle to Search capabilities to tackle even more complex problems involving symbolic formulas, diagrams, graphs, etc. As Google shares, this is all possible due to its LearnLM initiative, a new suite of AI models specifically tailored for learning. Grounded in educational research, LearnLM aims to enhance teaching and learning experiences by making them more active, personalized, and engaging.

LearnLM is making its way into various Google products, such as:
 
  • Google Search: It'll help users grasp complex topics better by adjusting AI Overviews to suit their needs with just a tap.
  • Android: Circle to Search is getting a boost, aiding users stuck on math and physics problems directly from their mobile devices.
  • Gemini: Soon, Gems, personalized versions of Gemini, will act as personal experts on any topic during chats.
  • YouTube: A conversational AI tool will allow users to virtually "raise their hand" during academic videos, asking questions, seeking explanations, or even taking quizzes on the content.

Now, back to Circle to Search, Google shares that it's already accessible on over 100 million devices as of today. With ambitions to expand this experience to more devices, the company aims to double that figure by the year's end.
 
If you want to learn more about Google's advances in the AI field, check out all the new Gemini functions and features the tech giant introduced during its I/O developer conference.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Featured Stories

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless