Google's Circle to Search can help your child with homework by offering step-by-step solutions
Earlier this year, during the latest Samsung Unpacked event, Google introduced Circle to Search – a new feature available only on Android phones, such as Pixel phones and some Galaxy devices. This feature lets you search for anything you see on your phone using a simple gesture. Since its launch, Google has added several new capabilities to Circle to Search, like full-screen translation, and now the company has introduced another one.
During its annual I/O developer conference, Google unveiled that Circle to Search will now assist students with homework, offering them more than just simple answers. From today onwards, students can circle a prompt they're struggling with, and they will receive step-by-step instructions to solve various physics and math problems directly from their phones or tablets without needing to leave their digital info sheet or syllabus.
In the coming months, Google will expand Circle to Search capabilities to tackle even more complex problems involving symbolic formulas, diagrams, graphs, etc. As Google shares, this is all possible due to its LearnLM initiative, a new suite of AI models specifically tailored for learning. Grounded in educational research, LearnLM aims to enhance teaching and learning experiences by making them more active, personalized, and engaging.
If you want to learn more about Google's advances in the AI field, check out all the new Gemini functions and features the tech giant introduced during its I/O developer conference.
LearnLM is making its way into various Google products, such as:
- Google Search: It'll help users grasp complex topics better by adjusting AI Overviews to suit their needs with just a tap.
- Android: Circle to Search is getting a boost, aiding users stuck on math and physics problems directly from their mobile devices.
- Gemini: Soon, Gems, personalized versions of Gemini, will act as personal experts on any topic during chats.
- YouTube: A conversational AI tool will allow users to virtually "raise their hand" during academic videos, asking questions, seeking explanations, or even taking quizzes on the content.
Now, back to Circle to Search, Google shares that it's already accessible on over 100 million devices as of today. With ambitions to expand this experience to more devices, the company aims to double that figure by the year's end.
