Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro get leaked in high-resolution renders, launch date revealed

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14T
Xiaomi 14T colors | Image credit: 91mobiles
Judging by the amount and type of leaks that have Xiaomi’s 14T and 14T Pro top-tier phones right and center, the Chinese company is about to make them official very soon.

We reported yesterday about a Xiaomi 14T/14T Pro hands-on video that popped up on TikTok, just to be removed hours later, and now we have another leak that provides us with an even better look at Xiaomi’s upcoming high-end devices.

The folks at 91mobiles have just published several dozen high-resolution renders showing the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro in four different colors. Although the phones look very similar, the pictures confirm that the Xiaomi 14T features a flat design, whereas the 14T Pro model is a bit more curved.

Besides that, it appears that one of the 14T versions will feature a faux leather back, while the rest of the models are likely to adopt a glass back.


Xiaomi 14T | Images credits: 91mobiles

According to previous rumors, both Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro will feature 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with 1.5K resolution, 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate.

The main difference is that the regular 14T model will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, while the 14T Pro model will use MediaTek’s more powerful Dimensity 9300+ processor.

Also, Xiaomi 14T is said to pack 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, whereas the 14T Pro comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Both phones are expected to boast triple cameras (50MP main + 50MP telephoto + 12MP ultra-wide) and 32-megapixel selfie snappers.

Xiaomi 14T Pro | Images credits: 91mobiles

Additionally, Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro will be IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. According to the source of these leaked renders, Xiaomi plans to introduce the 14T and 14T Pro on September 26. The vanilla Xiaomi 14T will be available for purchase for €650, while the 14T Pro will cost no less than €900 outright.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP

Latest News

Google News may be working on a redesign to its 'Home' tab
Google News may be working on a redesign to its 'Home' tab
Best Buy discounts the top-notch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra yet again
Best Buy discounts the top-notch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra yet again
Verizon to layoff nearly 5,000 employees while writing off close to $2 billion during Q3
Verizon to layoff nearly 5,000 employees while writing off close to $2 billion during Q3
AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid feature receives FDA approval
AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid feature receives FDA approval
HMD Fusion modular smartphone goes on sale in the EU sans the outfits
HMD Fusion modular smartphone goes on sale in the EU sans the outfits
Gemini Live's AI experience is so amazing, you'll think that you've been talking to a person
Gemini Live's AI experience is so amazing, you'll think that you've been talking to a person
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless