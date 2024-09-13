Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro get leaked in high-resolution renders, launch date revealed
Xiaomi 14T colors | Image credit: 91mobilesJudging by the amount and type of leaks that have Xiaomi’s 14T and 14T Pro top-tier phones right and center, the Chinese company is about to make them official very soon.
We reported yesterday about a Xiaomi 14T/14T Pro hands-on video that popped up on TikTok, just to be removed hours later, and now we have another leak that provides us with an even better look at Xiaomi’s upcoming high-end devices.
The folks at 91mobiles have just published several dozen high-resolution renders showing the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro in four different colors. Although the phones look very similar, the pictures confirm that the Xiaomi 14T features a flat design, whereas the 14T Pro model is a bit more curved.
Besides that, it appears that one of the 14T versions will feature a faux leather back, while the rest of the models are likely to adopt a glass back.
Xiaomi 14T | Images credits: 91mobiles
According to previous rumors, both Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro will feature 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with 1.5K resolution, 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate.
The main difference is that the regular 14T model will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, while the 14T Pro model will use MediaTek’s more powerful Dimensity 9300+ processor.
Also, Xiaomi 14T is said to pack 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, whereas the 14T Pro comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Both phones are expected to boast triple cameras (50MP main + 50MP telephoto + 12MP ultra-wide) and 32-megapixel selfie snappers.
Xiaomi 14T Pro | Images credits: 91mobiles
Additionally, Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro will be IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. According to the source of these leaked renders, Xiaomi plans to introduce the 14T and 14T Pro on September 26. The vanilla Xiaomi 14T will be available for purchase for €650, while the 14T Pro will cost no less than €900 outright.
