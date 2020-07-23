LG's next 5G smartphone could be cheaper than the Velvet and just as powerful

LG Android 5G

Jul 23, 2020, 7:51 AM
The Google Play Console is the gift that keeps on giving, disclosing the identities and some of the key specifications of multiple unannounced Android smartphones lately, including a low to mid-end LG K31 just a couple of weeks ago.

Of course, that's not the only budget-friendly handset the company is gearing up to release in the near future, with a different product revealed to be packing a Snapdragon 765 SoC and 6GB RAM count today. That makes the LG Q92 significantly faster and more interesting than the Helio P22-powered K31, pretty much guaranteeing its built-in 5G support.

In fact, this exact same device was referred to as the LG Q92 5G in a recent report out of Korea, but unfortunately, it remains unclear if we should expect commercial availability in the US and/or Western Europe in addition to the company's homeland. If the 5G-enabled Q92 were to officially arrive stateside, something tells us a slightly lower price point than the $600 of the gorgeous Velvet is in the cards.

Assuming the depiction of the phone revealed by Google is not merely a placeholder, this thing certainly doesn't look bad at first glance, with a modern centered hole punch and relatively thin screen bezels. The display sports a respectable resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 420 dpi (dots per inch) density that points to a 6.2-inch or so diagonal.

 

But as noticed by the eagle-eyed folks over at MySmartPrice, there's a fairly large cutout on the right side of the device, which could be a physical fingerprint scanner, in turn hinting at an LCD panel. It remains to be seen what other downgrades LG is cooking up for the Q92 5G compared to the notched Velvet with a beautiful P-OLED display in tow and an "invisible" screen-embedded fingerprint reader.

If previous Q-series mid-rangers are any indication, the Velvet's premium metal-and-glass build could be replaced with an all-plastic design, which should help the LG Q92 5G keep its recommended price below the $500 or even $400 mark with pre-installed Android 10 on the software side of things. 

Of course, that might not be enough to rival the glorious OnePlus Nord 5G on the old continent, which is why we're keeping our fingers crossed for a US release. Around these parts, Samsung's Galaxy A51 costs $400 with no 5G speeds. 

