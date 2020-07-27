LG Android Qualcomm

LG Velvet 4G is official with an old flagship chip and probably an even lower price tag

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 27, 2020, 12:08 PM
LG Velvet 4G is official with an old flagship chip and probably an even lower price tag
LG's smartphone strategy is undergoing a change and the first fruit of that is the recently released Velvet. With the mid-tier Snapdragon 765G chip under the hood, the phone aims to contend in the midrange 5G category. Previously, the company used to release two flagship phones a year. It was reported that a 4G-only LG Velvet would also be released and now the phone has been listed on the company's German website.

The LTE-only LG Velvet is fueled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC that powers Android flagships released in 2018, including the LG G7 ThinQ. Granted, this is an old chipset, but it's a pretty capable one. Going for the Snapdragon 855 would have led to an increase in price and that is supposedly not what LG wanted. The CPU performance of the aged chip is similar to Snapdragon 765G's and it actually boasts a faster GPU.

Having said that, the Snapdragon 765G is made using the more efficient 7nm process, while the Snapdragon 845 is a 10nm chip. Additionally, the use of an old chip could also affect software updates.

LG Velvet 4G Price


The LG Velvet 5G costs €650 in Europe and apparently, the 4G version will retail for €499. In the US, the phone costs $599. It's unlikely that the new model will make it to the US as previous rumors indicate it's meant for markets where 5G networks have not gone live yet such as the Middle East and South America.

Except for the chip, the 4G LG Velvet is identical to its 5G-enabled brother. This means it features a 6.8-inch OLED screen, a triple camera setup with 48MP, 8MP, and 5MP sensors, a 16MP front shooter, and a 4,300mAh battery. Color options include Aurora Silver and Black. It's also compatible with LG's Dual Screen accessory and stylus. 


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
T-Mobile vs AT&T and Verizon unlimited 5G plans price comparison
Popular stories
Major Galaxy Tab S7/+ leak discloses every last detail about 5G iPad Pro rivals
Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless