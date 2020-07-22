The exquisite LG Velvet 5G is deeply discounted right off the bat in the US





Even better, AT&T is launching the LG Velvet 5G at a cool discount, allowing both new and existing subscribers to easily shave 300 bucks off the $600 list price. All you need to get the respectably powerful device at half off right off the bat is a new line of postpaid unlimited wireless service, setting you back a minimum of $75 a month before various discounts, as well as a monthly installment agreement.













Your $300 price cut will be applied to your account over two and a half years as bill credits in equal amounts, which essentially means you'll be spending $10 every 30 days instead of $20 to arrive at the aforementioned grand total of $300. That's arguably an incredibly low price to pay for a 5G-capable Snapdragon 765 powerhouse with 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a generous 4,300mAh battery under its hood.





Of course, the completely distinctive design is undoubtedly one of the handset's key selling points, even though LG has opted for a notch rather than a trendy hole punch. That doesn't make the Velvet any less prettier, with its "3D arc edges", glowing colors, and "water droplet-inspired" cameras helping this bad boy stand out from the likes of the aforementioned Motorola Edge, as well as Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G or the OnePlus 8





The LG Velvet 5G is also impressively thin and lightweight, at 7.9mm and 180 grams respectively, while resisting water and dust contact and sporting a beautiful P-OLED display with a decent resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. The rear-facing camera arrangement is perhaps not the most impressive $600 can buy right now, doing without a telephoto lens to instead combine a 48MP primary shooter with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and 5MP depth cam.





If you can get this thing at a measly $300, however, it's hard to argue with its value proposition, even if AT&T doesn't throw in a handy Dual Screen case... just yet. Don't forget that the Velvet is also set to expand to T-Mobile and Verizon in the near future, with the two carriers' pricing details unfortunately kept under wraps for the time being.



