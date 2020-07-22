The exquisite LG Velvet 5G is deeply discounted right off the bat in the US
Your $300 price cut will be applied to your account over two and a half years as bill credits in equal amounts, which essentially means you'll be spending $10 every 30 days instead of $20 to arrive at the aforementioned grand total of $300. That's arguably an incredibly low price to pay for a 5G-capable Snapdragon 765 powerhouse with 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a generous 4,300mAh battery under its hood.
Of course, the completely distinctive design is undoubtedly one of the handset's key selling points, even though LG has opted for a notch rather than a trendy hole punch. That doesn't make the Velvet any less prettier, with its "3D arc edges", glowing colors, and "water droplet-inspired" cameras helping this bad boy stand out from the likes of the aforementioned Motorola Edge, as well as Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G or the OnePlus 8.
The LG Velvet 5G is also impressively thin and lightweight, at 7.9mm and 180 grams respectively, while resisting water and dust contact and sporting a beautiful P-OLED display with a decent resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. The rear-facing camera arrangement is perhaps not the most impressive $600 can buy right now, doing without a telephoto lens to instead combine a 48MP primary shooter with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and 5MP depth cam.
If you can get this thing at a measly $300, however, it's hard to argue with its value proposition, even if AT&T doesn't throw in a handy Dual Screen case... just yet. Don't forget that the Velvet is also set to expand to T-Mobile and Verizon in the near future, with the two carriers' pricing details unfortunately kept under wraps for the time being.