LG's first rollable phone might be called LG Rollable
The LG Rollable should arrive in March 2021
LG has filed a trademark application (via LetsGoDigital) in the European Union for the name ‘LG Rollable.’ The recent filing was classified under Class 9, which indicates it could be used on a smartphone.
LG, which is one of the top 10 smartphone manufacturers, has not confirmed which phone will be attached to the name, but a strong candidate is the brand’s first rollable smartphone, which was teased at the LG Wing event in mid-September.
The rollable device should make its international debut in March 2021, according to report, as the newest product to come from LG’s Explorer Project. It could also be the first commercially available rollable smartphone in the world.
Unfortunately, very little is known about the LG Rollable at this stage when it comes to specifications, but in terms of design the product is expected to resemble a regular smartphone when the extended display isn’t in use.
To take advantage of the hidden tablet-sized experience, owners may have to pull on one side to extend the display.